Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KWCH.com
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
The mural in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita had been scheduled to be demolished Monday.
What changes have been made since the death of Cedric Lofton
One year ago today, 17-year-old Cedric Lofton's death would echo through Wichita, Sedgwick County and the nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
KAKE TV
'I don't think we understood the magnitude of it': City of Wichita addresses evidence problems
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - On Monday, City Manager Robert Layton announced major problems found at the Wichita Police Department’s evidence building. “My office learned about potential problems with the police department's property and evidence operation," Layton said. He also talked about five phase plans to fix it. One of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Stanley James Dalton
Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October
This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
KWCH.com
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
Some of the big events include the McConnell Air Show, an NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena and Pride in downtown Wichita. Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. McConnell Air Show takes flight this weekend. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM...
Evidence missing in homicides, rapes and other Wichita Police Department cases
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced he is planning to create a new task force of elected officials to add oversight to the Wichita Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Market, near Blake Street.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Lets Go Build Lego Store in Wichita
Everyone loves Legos no matter how old you. We have all enjoyed them at some point in our life. Kids and adults are both drawn to Legos! Wichita, Kansas is getting a new place that celebrates everything Lego. If you are looking for something to do that’s new around town go checkout this store (opening in October).
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donkey shot and killed in Haysville, owner looking for answers
A beloved pet donkey was shot and killed while in a pasture in Haysville. Now, the owner is looking for answers.
kmuw.org
Wichita police to hold community meeting on new policing method
The Wichita Police Department will host a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss a new predictive policing method. The method, which the department is calling risk based policing, uses data to determine what sorts of locations in the city are correlated with gun crime. “From some of the preliminary models...
Medical professionals to recommend adults younger than 65 get screened for anxiety
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A panel of medical professionals is now recommending that adults 65 and younger get screened for anxiety, regardless of symptoms. This recommendation comes after the pandemic and other stressors, like high inflation. Shi-Metria Slaughter, a behavioral health expert at Ascension Via Christi, says these screenings could be a proactive step. “The […]
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
Comments / 0