Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision

The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
WICHITA, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Lamyah Shaffer

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her 13-year-old daughter. There is concern for her mental health. Lamyah Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20., near Central and Ridge in Wichita, her mother, Whitney Davis shares. Lamyah suffers with mental health issues,...
Person
Flight
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Stanley James Dalton

Stanley James Dalton, 79, of Wichita, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Regent Park Rehabilitation & Healthcare, Wichita. In addition to retiring from the Kansas Army National Guard after 40 years, he also worked in sales for IBT Industrial Solutions and Power Flow Systems.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Starlite Drive In Scary Movies for October

This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show

Some of the big events include the McConnell Air Show, an NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena and Pride in downtown Wichita. Visit Wichita says the growing number of events will benefit the Wichita economy. McConnell Air Show takes flight this weekend. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM...
WICHITA, KS
#Thund
wichitaonthecheap.com

Lets Go Build Lego Store in Wichita

Everyone loves Legos no matter how old you. We have all enjoyed them at some point in our life. Kids and adults are both drawn to Legos! Wichita, Kansas is getting a new place that celebrates everything Lego. If you are looking for something to do that’s new around town go checkout this store (opening in October).
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
kmuw.org

Wichita police to hold community meeting on new policing method

The Wichita Police Department will host a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss a new predictive policing method. The method, which the department is calling risk based policing, uses data to determine what sorts of locations in the city are correlated with gun crime. “From some of the preliminary models...
WICHITA, KS

