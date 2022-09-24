ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal City, WA

Two people hospitalized following Monday wreck near Royal City

ROYAL CITY — Two people are taken to the hospital following a collision Monday on Dodson Road near Royal City. A tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 Southwest and reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the Dodson Road intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.
