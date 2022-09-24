Season three of Knights Do That, UCF’s official podcast, returns with its fourth guest, Debra Knox, director of UCF’s Communication Disorders Clinic and an associate instructor in the College of Health Professions and Sciences. Knox has worked in this field for more than 25 years and has led the clinic at UCF since 2013. UCF’s Communication Disorders Clinic trains future speech language pathology professionals and provides a range of services to the community.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO