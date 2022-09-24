Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
Orange County Blue Santa Program applications will soon be available at sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is ready to shop for families that need them. Orange County residents will soon be able to apply for the annual Blue Santa Program. “It's that time of year again,” a sheriff's office representative said. “Please come in and get...
53-year-old Orange woman killed in wreck along Texas 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wreck that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman from Orange along Texas Highway 62 north of Mauriceville Monday morning. Stephanie Gillespie, 53, of Orange, was killed in the wreck which happened near the intersection of Texas...
fox4beaumont.com
See what Hardin County commissioners are considering
From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
Lake Charles American Press
9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
westcentralsbest.com
BPSO Searching for a Missing Merryville Man
Merryville, LA - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Merryville. The sheriff’s office says Clifford Runnels, 35, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. He reportedly left on a black/green...
fox4beaumont.com
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022
Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools
The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Lumberton 8th grader facing felony charge for alleged threat to bring gun to school
KOUNTZE, Texas — A 13-year-old Hardin County teen is facing a felony charge after police say he sent a message about bringing a gun to school. Lumberton Police got a call Sunday night from a parent saying their child had received a snapchat message from another student saying he planned to bring a gun to Lumberton Middle School on Monday according to Chief Danny Sullins.
'I will do a great job' : Jefferson County clerk candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County clerk. Republican candidate Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg and Democrat candidate Jes Prince are facing off for the seat.
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of beloved former West Brook High School coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas sports community and the family and friends of a beloved former Southeast Texas coach are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy. Al Rabb, who was a former head coach at West Brook High School and Monsignor Kelly High School,...
KFDM-TV
Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park
Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
Entergy Texas, Acadian Ambulance sending crews to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — Emergency crews from Texas and beyond are planning to be on standby in Florida ready to help ahead of what officials believe could be a major hurricane. Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying and is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 Hurricane by Tuesday or Wednesday.
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
