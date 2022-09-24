ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

See what Hardin County commissioners are considering

From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

9/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, 518 N. Cherry St. — threatening a public official; operating while intoxicated, first offense. Bond: $10,000. Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, 694 Sharon Lane, Moss Bluff — aggravated battery. Bond: $30,000. Anthony Arvie, 25, 1045...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

BPSO Searching for a Missing Merryville Man

Merryville, LA - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Merryville. The sheriff’s office says Clifford Runnels, 35, was last seen leaving his residence around 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022. He reportedly left on a black/green...
MERRYVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Sep 26th, 2022

Calls To Services (September 19 to September 25, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered forty-seven (47) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, ten (10) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools

The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Lumberton 8th grader facing felony charge for alleged threat to bring gun to school

KOUNTZE, Texas — A 13-year-old Hardin County teen is facing a felony charge after police say he sent a message about bringing a gun to school. Lumberton Police got a call Sunday night from a parent saying their child had received a snapchat message from another student saying he planned to bring a gun to Lumberton Middle School on Monday according to Chief Danny Sullins.
LUMBERTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park

Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur appoints new chief of police

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The city of Sulphur has appointed a new chief of police for the Sulphur Police Department. Captain John Wall was announced by Mayor Danahay in a press release from the City of Sulphur. Captain Wall has served with the City of Sulphur Police Department for 19...
SULPHUR, LA

