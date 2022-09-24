ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

terre
2d ago

48 hours, yes thats all it took. Nice to have several presidents on speed dial. That’s why they were so hospitable to them because they knew they would be leaving quickly

cousins bros
2d ago

DeSantis and Abbott should be sending thousands a day crossing border to Martha

Bud Lemons
1d ago

wealthy actors doin the "look at us" we're good people routine. got rid of them in record time.

Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
The Independent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opens up about relationship with Riley Roberts and shares details about proposal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has opened up about her notoriously private relationship with Riley Roberts, with the congresswoman revealing that the couple got engaged after her longtime partner revealed it was his New Year’s resolution.Ms Ocasio-Cortez, 32, who confirmed that she and Roberts were engaged in May, spoke candidly about the bond the couple shares, and how she reacted to her boyfriend’s desire to get engaged, during a cover interview for GQ’s October issue.According to the New York Democrat, who first met Roberts when they were both 19 and attending Boston University as undergraduate students, she never considered marriage “inevitable”. Her...
Fox News

Fox News

