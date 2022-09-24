ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7

Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1968 Buick GS 400 Drag Races 1970 Corvette: Video

If you were a fan of performance back in the late ‘60s, GM had more than a few models in its portfolio to fit the bill. Now, we’re watching this matchup between two of those GM go-fast machines with a drag race between a 1968 Buick GS 400 and 1970 Chevy Corvette.
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race

The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine

Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Drag Races#Electric Motors#Vehicles#Korean#Gv60#Ford Mustang#Newton
motor1.com

Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run

It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive

Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part

The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle

The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD

When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
CARS
torquenews.com

Next Ford Reveal Is The New Super Duty Truck Lineup

To say that Ford has had lots of news lately is putting it mildly. From new uses for Bluetooth to the reveal of the 7th generation Mustang and its exhibition and comments at the recent Detroit Auto Show, the automaker hardly has had time to catch its breath. It continues next week with the reveal of the 2023 Super Duty lineup.
CARS
torquenews.com

Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today

A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M Hybrid V8 Gets Race Livery With Huge M Logos

The BMW M Hybrid V8 has finally landed in North America where it will celebrate its motorsport debut next January. On this occasion, the endurance car has received the final race livery with massive "M" logos and the three famous colors celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022. As a refresher, BMW Motorsport GmbH was founded on May 1, 1972. Throughout this year, M Sport and M road cars get an anniversary logo to mark half a century of M.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream

After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy