Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
gmauthority.com
1968 Buick GS 400 Drag Races 1970 Corvette: Video
If you were a fan of performance back in the late ‘60s, GM had more than a few models in its portfolio to fit the bill. Now, we’re watching this matchup between two of those GM go-fast machines with a drag race between a 1968 Buick GS 400 and 1970 Chevy Corvette.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Ford Trademarks Megazilla Name Likely For New V8 Crate Engine
Usually, when an automaker files a trademark, its potential use is a bit of a mystery. That’s not the case with Ford’s recent trademark filling. On September 16, the Blue Oval filed one with the US Patent and Trademark Office for “Megazilla,” and it’s not the first time we have heard Ford use that name.
motor1.com
Tuned 2006 Ford GT spreads V8 music through Germany in Autobahn run
It's been a while since the first Ford GT took centre stage to highlight the company's centenary celebration in 2003. Two decades since the first pre-production cars were shown to the public, the American supercar is still a sight to behold. Out of the over 4,000 units produced in 2005 and 2006, one example made a visit to the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn to sing its V8 tune. You know what happens next.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer?
The Jeep Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV is coming. Is it a Rivian R1S killer? The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K
Are you looking for your next new SUV? Here are five great new 2022 SUV models that start under $30K. The post 5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Boss Says Mustang Mach-E Allowed The ICE Pony Car To Survive
Now on its seventh iteration, the Mustang is soldiering on amid the age of electrification. Unless you've been living under a rock, the Detroit Motor Show last week hosted the arrival of a new Ford Mustang. The Blue Oval pony car soldiers on to its seventh-generation model with a good ol' internal combustion engine underneath its hood, the fourth generation of the Coyote V8. For fans and enthusiasts alike, this is good news, and they have to thank the Mustang Mach-E for that.
Coyote V8 Fans Will Love Ford Performance's Newest Part
The Ford Performance parts catalog is an impressive one and boasts just about every component you can think of for your restomod or any other aftermarket project. For instance, while the manual gearbox continues to fall out of favor, you can get yourself a five-speed manual Tremec gearbox from Ford. Those with a bit more cash to burn can even drop almost $30,000 on the 760-horsepower supercharged V8 engine found in the soon-to-be-gone Ford Mustang GT500.
Ferrari SF90 Drag Races LaFerrari, Bugatti Chiron In Hypercar Battle
The Ferrari SF90 is one of the fastest production cars currently on the market. The Bugatti Chiron is one of the most powerful. And the LaFerrari is an exceedingly rare exotic that needs no introduction. Seeing all three in one place is special enough, but seeing them racing? That's a very special treat.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
torquenews.com
Next Ford Reveal Is The New Super Duty Truck Lineup
To say that Ford has had lots of news lately is putting it mildly. From new uses for Bluetooth to the reveal of the 7th generation Mustang and its exhibition and comments at the recent Detroit Auto Show, the automaker hardly has had time to catch its breath. It continues next week with the reveal of the 2023 Super Duty lineup.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
torquenews.com
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Teaser Previews An Off-Road Heavyweight
The Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 is happening. The automaker confirmed as much in its announcement for the updated 2024 model, casually mentioning that ZR2 was coming to the lineup. In addition, we received the above teaser photo showing a gnarly grille with a red-trimmed Bow Tie and a ZR2 badge in full view.
2023 BMW M Hybrid V8 Gets Race Livery With Huge M Logos
The BMW M Hybrid V8 has finally landed in North America where it will celebrate its motorsport debut next January. On this occasion, the endurance car has received the final race livery with massive "M" logos and the three famous colors celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022. As a refresher, BMW Motorsport GmbH was founded on May 1, 1972. Throughout this year, M Sport and M road cars get an anniversary logo to mark half a century of M.
The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB
Here's a look at the 2007 Toyota Highlander midsize SUV model and its pros and cons as a used SUV option on the automotive market. The post The 2007 Toyota Highlander Is the Best Used SUV Under $8,000 Says KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
Dealers Defy Ford, Overcharge for Cars
As car buyers are facing gouging by dealers, where is Ford’s management?
Watch this sleek electric plane ace its high-speed ground test
The aircraft seen following its recent high-speed test. EviationPowered by 8,000 pounds of batteries, the Alice aircraft just completed an important runway exercise. And its first flight is coming up very soon, too.
