Brown County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Governor announces $8 million for freight rail projects

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced almost $2 million in loans for freight rail improvement projects in Northeast Wisconsin, and a total of $8 million in grants and loans for rail projects across Wisconsin. The state is loaning $1.5 million to improve efficiency at the Rio Creek Feed...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay volunteer in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Puerto Rico continues recovering from Hurricane Fiona, Action 2 News spoke to an American Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay before he headed to the island this weekend. Darwin Borrely is a disaster program specialist for the Red Cross. He was born and raised...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ripon mental care facility is a first for Wisconsin

Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry. Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students will still discuss controversial issues in the classroom but without teachers offering their personal viewpoint. Local...
RIPON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc teachers told not to give opinion on controversial issues

Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) - A policy change in Manitowoc means teachers can no longer voice their opinion on controversial issues in the classroom. This, after a unanimous vote of the school board recently which has also led to some debate on social media. While students in Manitowoc will still engage...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kaukauna school’s Soup-er Bowl collects over 2,600 cans for pantry

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at New Directions Learning Community, a public charter school in Kaukauna, collected more than 2,600 cans of soup for the St. Joseph Food Program. Monday night the total came to 2,637 cans. NDLC ran a service project called the NDLC Soup-er Bowl last week, bringing...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Defense awarded Army contract to build trailers

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract to build trailers for the U.S. Army. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command for Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System. The five-year contract is valued at $263.2 Million. It requires Oshkosh Defense build 466...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan County resident is first human West Nile patient in 2022

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s nearly the end of September, but Wisconsin health officials identified the first case of West Nile virus in a human this year. The first case is a person living in Sheboygan County. The Department of Health Services didn’t provide any further information about them.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman who was reported missing and considered endangered has been found safe, police say. Police said the woman, who we are no longer identifying, “is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities.”. Two Rivers Police say there is no indication a...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police breaking stigma surrounding suicide, mental illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is taking proactive steps to address mental health in the force with its new comprehensive wellness program, launched a few months back. “You meet people on, a lot of times, the worst days in their lives,” said Police Chief Chris...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Local Life#Localevent#Treaties#Oneida People#Festival#Treaty#The Oneida Nation#Native Nations#The Ho Chunk#Ho Chunk Nation#Menominee Nation
WBAY Green Bay

Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Federal fraud trial for man charged in Diemel brothers murders to start Oct. 3

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A federal fraud trial for a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Shawano County is now set to start this first week of October. Garland Nelson is charged in the Western District of Missouri with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A federal jury trial is scheduled to commence on Oct. 3. The trial was previously slated to start Sept. 26.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SSM Health set to open mental health day stabilization unit

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new facility, to help those in mental health crisis, is set to open later this year in Ripon. The mental health day stabilization unit, at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, is the first-of-its-kind facility in the state. The new service was supported by a more...
RIPON, WI
