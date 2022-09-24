Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Governor announces $8 million for freight rail projects
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced almost $2 million in loans for freight rail improvement projects in Northeast Wisconsin, and a total of $8 million in grants and loans for rail projects across Wisconsin. The state is loaning $1.5 million to improve efficiency at the Rio Creek Feed...
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort. “So up here we...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay volunteer in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Puerto Rico continues recovering from Hurricane Fiona, Action 2 News spoke to an American Red Cross volunteer from Green Bay before he headed to the island this weekend. Darwin Borrely is a disaster program specialist for the Red Cross. He was born and raised...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics
These below-average temperatures won't last all week. Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry.
WBAY Green Bay
Ripon mental care facility is a first for Wisconsin
Some stations are back over $4/gallon. What's behind the jump... The police chief talks about the constant stress officers carry. Manitowoc school board sets new policy on controversial topics. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students will still discuss controversial issues in the classroom but without teachers offering their personal viewpoint. Local...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc teachers told not to give opinion on controversial issues
Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) - A policy change in Manitowoc means teachers can no longer voice their opinion on controversial issues in the classroom. This, after a unanimous vote of the school board recently which has also led to some debate on social media. While students in Manitowoc will still engage...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna school’s Soup-er Bowl collects over 2,600 cans for pantry
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at New Directions Learning Community, a public charter school in Kaukauna, collected more than 2,600 cans of soup for the St. Joseph Food Program. Monday night the total came to 2,637 cans. NDLC ran a service project called the NDLC Soup-er Bowl last week, bringing...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Defense awarded Army contract to build trailers
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a contract to build trailers for the U.S. Army. The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command for Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System. The five-year contract is valued at $263.2 Million. It requires Oshkosh Defense build 466...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan County resident is first human West Nile patient in 2022
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s nearly the end of September, but Wisconsin health officials identified the first case of West Nile virus in a human this year. The first case is a person living in Sheboygan County. The Department of Health Services didn’t provide any further information about them.
WBAY Green Bay
Two Rivers woman considered missing and endangered is found safe
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old Two Rivers woman who was reported missing and considered endangered has been found safe, police say. Police said the woman, who we are no longer identifying, “is a vulnerable adult with intellectual disabilities.”. Two Rivers Police say there is no indication a...
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police breaking stigma surrounding suicide, mental illness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is taking proactive steps to address mental health in the force with its new comprehensive wellness program, launched a few months back. “You meet people on, a lot of times, the worst days in their lives,” said Police Chief Chris...
WBAY Green Bay
Man believed to be armed in car holds off Oshkosh police for 3 ½ hours
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.
WBAY Green Bay
Federal fraud trial for man charged in Diemel brothers murders to start Oct. 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A federal fraud trial for a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Shawano County is now set to start this first week of October. Garland Nelson is charged in the Western District of Missouri with mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. A federal jury trial is scheduled to commence on Oct. 3. The trial was previously slated to start Sept. 26.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto man accused of recording teen in shower
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Oconto is charged with recording a teenage girl while she was showering. In August, the sheriff’s office applied for a search warrant on Michael Bullock’s computer and found the video. According to the criminal complaint, the victim seemed unaware of the...
WBAY Green Bay
SSM Health set to open mental health day stabilization unit
RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new facility, to help those in mental health crisis, is set to open later this year in Ripon. The mental health day stabilization unit, at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, is the first-of-its-kind facility in the state. The new service was supported by a more...
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Green Bay family shares NICU journey during NICU Awareness Month
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay family wants parents to know they are not alone if their baby has to spend time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. September is NICU Awareness Month. Bethany said being a NICU mom is scary, but having a local level III NICU...
