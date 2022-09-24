OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police closed part of County Road Y during a standoff with a man in a car who was believed to have firearms. Police acted on information that the 39-year-old Oshkosh man had firearms. He was a passenger in a car police stopped on the 500-block of County Y at about 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The driver immediately got out, but police say the man they were looking for was uncooperative and refused to get out.

