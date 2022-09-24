Read full article on original website
Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery
SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle
Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
47 Alameda County sheriff;s deputies get 'unsatisfactory' on psych evaluations; relieved of police powers
A total of 47 Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were told on Friday that they were relieved of their law enforcement duties because they received "unsatisfactory" on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, KTVU has learned. That means the deputies – 10% of the force – who received "D. Not Suited" for the job will be stripped of their arresting powers and firearms, but they will retain their pay and benefits.
One arrested in Hayward double homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
Suspect arrested in Lafayette on suspicion of kidnapping, home-invasion robbery, false imprisonment
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Lafayette police arrested a home-invasion robbery and kidnapping suspect for an incident at an apartment complex on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on the 1000 block of Carol Lane at 8:22 p.m. The suspect who was arrested is a resident of the complex, according to the police investigation.
Bay Area man accuses Southwest passenger of assaulting his wife and spewing racial slurs
PHOENIX - A Bay Area man alleges that a Southwest Airlines passenger launched a physical and verbal assault against his wife on board a Phoenix-bound flight. Faraaz Sareshwala, a Google software engineer and instructor at UC Berkeley Extension, detailed in a series of tweets the encounter between his wife and the other passenger.
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
Police: Stabbing reported near SF Federal Building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was found stabbed by San Francisco police outside of the federal building at 7th and Mission Streets early Monday. The man was found at 5:05 a.m. Officers called medics to the scene, and they transported the man to the hospital, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. The […]
VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Father and son die from stabbing in Hayward home, arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have made an arrest in the stabbing deaths of a man and his son who were found inside a Hayward home early on Sunday. The victims were found unconscious with stab wounds in a home near the 100 block of Lund Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., according to police. Both victims were pronounced dead in the home.
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said. Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home
HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
14 people die on Santa Clara County streets in September
Santa Clara County says that over a dozen people living on the streets, died this month, most of them in San Jose. County officials say a lack of housing, drug use and other health issues are contributing to the increase in deaths.
Woman violently attacked; man arrested
San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
