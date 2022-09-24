MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED

About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.

LIVINGSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO