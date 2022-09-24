MAN FACING POSSIBLE DEATH PENALTY IN MURDER 5-YEARS AGO IN HARRIS COUNTY WALKS AS WITNESS CANNOT BE LOCATED

Read full article on original website
Woman's accused killer walks free during 7-year delay in Harris County court
During the seven-year delay, court records show the murder suspect has been granted bond twice, and violated bond conditions at least four times.
Man accused of killing brother during fight about moving car in the Heights, HPD says
"It kind of escalated this morning over nonsense, I would call it." Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence toward each other.
Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane
Both of the teen suspects are now charged with capital murder of the 14-year-old Lamar High School student.
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says
After the domestic shooting, deputies responded and confronted the armed husband, who was then shot, the sheriff's office said.
Harris County jury decides on $95.5 million dollar award for family of child with brain damage
A Harris County jury has determined a former Houston dentist should pay the amount to the family of ten-year-old Naveah Hall. Hall was four years old when Bethanial Jefferson treated her for a broken tooth.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Multiple deputies engaged him and he was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands critical condition with at least six bullet wounds. His wife is in stable condition at another hospital. MCSO Homicide along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, ATF, and Texas Rangers are investigating.
A 28-year-old business manager shot and killed by 70-year-old man after confrontation, HCSO says
Investigators say the the 70-year-old man told them that he went to tell the manager about several loose dogs surrounding the business.
Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE
About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
20-year-old woman in custody after allegedly shooting 2 sisters during argument, records show
According to charging documents, the victims told police they got into a verbal altercation with a man and his girlfriend, who's charged in the shooting.
Charges dismissed in Houston Subway restaurant murder of 18-year-old killed in front of his mom
This was a case that reverberated across the country: a teen shot and killed while protecting his mom from robbers at a Subway. Now, years later, justice may be lost.
Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Investigation underway after shooting in NE Harris County, suspect in custody
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a shooting Saturday afternoon in northeast Harris County, where at least one person was hit. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but we're told it happened at a scrap metal dealership in the 7100 block of S. Lake Houston Parkway. It's unclear...
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
‘We’re so excited and relieved’: Aldine house known for illegal activity demolished by law enforcement
ALDINE, Texas – Neighbors living near a property deemed a nuisance said they’ve waited years for Monday’s abatement. Homeowners along Nicar Street in Aldine said they’ve waited a long time for this day. “The trash was backed up,” said neighbor Clip Johnnie Cheek.” You could only...
Gunman wanted, man hospitalized after being shot at food truck in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said the shooting happened after the suspect and a woman were waiting in line to get food when a man approached the woman and upset her.
