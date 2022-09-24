ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Maine Police Seek 2 Suspects For a Possible Road Rage Incident

Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.
ALFRED, ME
wgan.com

Lewiston shooting suspect arrested by police

A Lewiston shooting suspect who was considered potentially armed and dangerous by police has been taken into custody. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month near 64 Oxford Street. Burnsworth allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the...
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westbrook, ME
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Westbrook, ME
Crime & Safety
NECN

Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old in Maine

Police in Freeport, Maine, are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday. Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Flyers have been posted around town as police officers and game wardens continue to search for the missing teen.
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

Man accused of driving over 110 MPH in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A man was arrested after police say they caught him driving over 110 MPH in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted a 2013 Honda Accord driving 111 mph on Route 16 near Exit 13. The trooper pulled the car...
ROCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police#Old Port#Murder#Violent Crime#Firearm
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 WCYY

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Hit and Run at Historic NH Covered Bridge

Police are looking for whoever was driving a vehicle that struck the historic Jackson Bridge on Sunday night and left. A white Subaru Legacy hit the covered bridge on Route 16A, causing damage to the wood on a corner where the bridge meets the pavement around 8 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. The sedan is missing its passenger side mirror and has damage to the passenger side wheel well.
JACKSON, NH
Q97.9

1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today

Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
FREEPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy