Nocatee man shares extensive hurricane prep list with neighbors
NOCATEE, Fla. — Buying water and batteries - those are some of the first things most people think of when it comes to preparing for a storm. One Nocatee man is buying those and so much more - he's taking hurricane prep to the next level as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says 1 woman dead, 5 rescues in red flag conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Red flag conditions continue in Jacksonville Beach on Monday despite much calmer waters. Capt. Rob Emahiser with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue confirms a woman died from drowning over the weekend. He says they also rescued at least 5 other people from the water. Several victims were...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville University says all its campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday. All classes, activities, and events are canceled, and administrative offices will be closed during this time.
Hurricane Ian to put McCoys Creek improvements to the test
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCoys Creek is an area of Jacksonville known for flooding. But a $105 million restoration project of the creek could help prevent flooding from storms like Hurricane Ian. Neighbors in the area said they’re waiting to see if any of the changes are working. The most...
St. Johns County official: If you flooded during Hurricane Irma, expect flooding with Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Director of Emergency Management in St. Johns County is anticipating heavy rain, coastal erosion as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas due to Hurricane Ian. That includes parts of St. Augustine in the eastern part of the county as well as in...
Jacksonville readies for Ian as questions abound about forecast
Jacksonville prepares for its latest tropical challenge. Hurricane Ian’s ultimate trajectory is still unknown, but Jacksonville needs to get ready. That was the message of Mayor Lenny Curry and other city officials who addressed media Monday afternoon, the first in what will be a series of situational updates about the storm churning toward Florida’s Gulf Coast and headed to this region later in the week.
Ian’s impact on Jacksonville: Heavy rains, probable flooding and power outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ultimate track will determine precisely what impacts Ian will have on Jacksonville. Based upon what is known this early Monday morning, Ian’s impact will be primarily heavy rainfall, coastal winds to 45 mph, beach erosion and possible small seiche along the St. Johns River in the downtown area.
Clay County residents urged to clear yards, secure pets in preparation of Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – John Ward, the director of Clay County Emergency Management, says wind speeds due to Ian could be a factor that might catch some residents off guard. It’s also why they’re advising residents to check their yards for dead of loose tree limbs, debris and anything else that might get carried away.
Hurricane tracking: Preparing for Ian's impacts
Hurricane Ian is set to hit Jacksonville Wednesday. Here's how to start getting ready.
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
Port of Jacksonville and boat owners prepare for tropical storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leaders at the Port of Jacksonville and Fernandina are gearing up for tropical storm Ian, and so are boat owners across the First Coast. Boats are coming out of the St John’s River as some boat owners prepare for tropical storm Ian. “We secured our...
No firm plan yet for Duval emergency or homeless shelters ahead of hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Currently, no evacuations are being ordered and emergency shelters are not opening for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, but Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says that could change. First Coast News will keep you updated on the plan for emergency storm shelters as well as the...
For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
Clay County officials prepare for possible flooding in Black Creek as Ian approaches
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County officials are getting prepared for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to bring strong winds and intense rain known to cause massive flooding in the Black Creek area. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward urged residents on Sunday...
Schools in Baker, Columbia, Putnam counties to close due to Ian. Here’s where other Florida districts & colleges stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Putnam County EM recommends residents in low-lying areas evacuate ahead of Ian
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County Emergency Management on Monday evening recommended that residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas within the county evacuate beginning Tuesday. Specifically, officials said that residents in evacuation zones A and F, areas with a history of flooding and mobile homes should heed the advice.
