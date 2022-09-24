ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

WOKV

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville University says all its campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday. All classes, activities, and events are canceled, and administrative offices will be closed during this time.
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville readies for Ian as questions abound about forecast

Jacksonville prepares for its latest tropical challenge. Hurricane Ian’s ultimate trajectory is still unknown, but Jacksonville needs to get ready. That was the message of Mayor Lenny Curry and other city officials who addressed media Monday afternoon, the first in what will be a series of situational updates about the storm churning toward Florida’s Gulf Coast and headed to this region later in the week.
floridapolitics.com

For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another 'I' storm

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
News4Jax.com

Schools in Baker, Columbia, Putnam counties to close due to Ian. Here's where other Florida districts & colleges stand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. Putnam County has announced it will close down schools from Wednesday through Friday after officials made the decision to activate schools for...
First Coast News

First Coast News

