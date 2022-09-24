ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Berkshire Athenaeum now fine free

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaTfA_0i886dWt00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Pittsfield’s public library will no longer be charging late fees.

The Berkshire Athenaeum has announced they are now fine free and will not charge for the late return of library materials. Patrons who return damaged items or fail to return items still must pay the cost of repair or replacement.

Berkshire, Franklin County towns receive grants to improve outdoor recreational areas

The library is following a growing national trend to end fines. American Library Association says that many libraries across the country have found that going fine-free helps erase barriers to library use, and further research shows that fines do not guarantee library materials are returned.

“Our Trustees have given time, thoughtful discussion, and careful analysis to taking this impactful step,” said Athenaeum Library Director Alex Reczkowski. “Library staff are aware there are Pittsfielders who have stopped visiting the library out of fear they owe fines or may accrue fines if they return something a day or two late. Fines were counter to the overall purpose and vision of our library. We want this clean slate to be a new beginning and a gesture of welcome to those who haven’t visited us in some time.”

Currently, 126 libraries that are members of CWMARS, the consortium of 157 central and western Massachusetts libraries including the Berkshire Athenaeum, are now fine free.

More information can be found on the Berkshire Athenaeum website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Government
WNYT

Pittsfield residents hold rally for Miguel Estrella

Today, residents in Pittsfield plan to honor Miguel Estrella. He was shot and killed in March by Pittsfield police during a mental health crisis. Today marks the sixth month anniversary of his death, and residents are calling for change in how Pittsfield police respond to people in a mental health crisis.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Berkshire Athenaeum#Athenaeum Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

Buddy Walk of the Berkshires Returns in Force to Streets of Dalton

DALTON, Mass. — Members of the Berkshire County Down Syndrome Family Group have supported one another for years, including right through the pandemic years. But Saturday's 16th Buddy Walk of the Berkshires had the feel of a long overdue family reunion as the broader community had a chance to come together and celebrate those families and individuals who make up the support group.
DALTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy