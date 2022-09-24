Read full article on original website
ISU teams find endangered bees at only 4 of 50 Iowa locations
Iowa State University researchers are part of a multi-state effort to map out where a rare type of bumble bee lives and to figure out what sorts of habitat it prefers. I-S-U grad student Erika Ibarra-Garibay says they’re assembling clues about the genetic diversity and overall health of what’s known as the rusty patched bumble bee.
Three arrests reported in Adair County this past week
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests this past week. On September 19th Deputies arrested 37-year-old Abioseh O Sesay of Upper Marlboro, MD on Stuart Road for Possession of a Controlled Substance (3rd or subsequent offense). Sesay was arrested at 7:39 p.m. and taken to the Adair County Jail where he later posted $1,000 bond.
Two arrested following investigation in Jamaica
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested following a recent investigation in Jamaica. On September 20th Deputies executed a search warrant for a burglary investigation at 603 1st Avenue in Jamaica. Two people were present in the home, 42-year-old Tony Owens and 43-year-old Carly Hubby were...
Adair County Board of Supervisors to meet this morning
The Adair County Board of Supervisors are set to meet this Tuesday morning at 9:00am in the boardroom at the Adair County Courthouse. On their agenda is a resolution on a Living Roadway trust fund grant. They will also discuss the fiscal year 20 and 21 Loess Hills Development Audit and the Veteran’s Affairs building lease.
Three recent arrests in Creston
The Creston Police Department reports three arrests over the past weekend. On Friday, September 23rd at 3:42 p.m. Creston Police arrested 43-year-old Brady Gale Richert of Creston at his residence. Richert was charged on 2 Union County Warrants for Failure to Appear on Violation of Probation. Original charges were Operating Under the Influence 2nd Offense. Richert was transported to the Union County Jail and held on $4,000 cash only bond.
Truck hits tractor near Creston
The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident between a pickup and a stationary tractor on Sunday evening. At approximately 8:52 p.m. a 2007 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup was traveling South on Green Valley Road and came upon an unoccupied tractor along side of the road. The pickup, driven...
