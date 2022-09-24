The Creston Police Department reports three arrests over the past weekend. On Friday, September 23rd at 3:42 p.m. Creston Police arrested 43-year-old Brady Gale Richert of Creston at his residence. Richert was charged on 2 Union County Warrants for Failure to Appear on Violation of Probation. Original charges were Operating Under the Influence 2nd Offense. Richert was transported to the Union County Jail and held on $4,000 cash only bond.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO