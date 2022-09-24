Read full article on original website
Related
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
hometownstations.com
New Bremen Pumpkinfest brings fall, food, and fun all together
New Bremen, OH (WLIO) - The giant pumpkins may be gone but there is a whole lot of fun that took their place for the 19th annual New Bremen Pumpkinfest. Brats, craft beers, and live music on the stage, plus a lot of kids' activities are just some of the things that drew people to the annual event. The festival became a non-profit organization in recent years, and the money that is raised gets put back into the New Bremen community.
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
Urbana Citizen
WL-S SENIORS OF MONTH
School Activities and Awards: Show Choir, Musical, Link Crew, Key Club, Spanish Club, Calculus Club, and Flags/Color Guard. If I were principal for a day: If I were principal for a day, I would definitely just let it be a free day and everyone could hang out and have fun together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
dayton.com
Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go
It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
Demolition begins on former site of Fairborn primary school
FAIRBORN — Monday afternoon demolition began on a former area primary school. The site at West Dayton Yellow Springs Road was the former home to Fairborn Primary School. Back in 2016, voters approved a levy to build new primary and intermediate schools. Fairborn’s new intermediate school opened just a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Mother and daughter to open Blush Beauty Boutique
PIQUA – Blush Beauty Boutique, in Piqua, will have its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The boutique is owned by Christy Morrow and Marissa Holter, a mother and daughter team. The boutique will feature a variety of services involving hair, makeup, massage, nails,...
dayton.com
In Yellow Springs: Pizza shop owners buy building; tenant Subway closes
Bentino’s Pizza is looking for a new tenant. After 16 years of renting a space in Yellow Springs, Carl and Kim Lea, the owners of Bentino’s Pizza, can now call 107½ Xenia Avenue their forever home. The husband and wife team said they purchased the property in...
Miami Valley school district launches site to connect community to students in need
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A resource to connect students with the help they need outside of the classroom launched in a Miami Valley school district, now school leaders need the community to get involved. A website called Neighborhood Bridges launched at Mad River Local Schools in Riverside on September 20. Now anyone, anywhere can see […]
countynewsonline.org
Garage Sale – Greenville – 9/30 and 10/1
What: Moving Sale, lots of misc, women’s clothing, furniture and shoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran
Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
Sidney Daily News
Country Concert 23 headliners announced
FORT LORAMIE – The Country Concert (CC) 23 headliners were announced Sept. 23 and were met with mixed reactions from fans. The headliners for CC 23 will be Jon Pardi on July 6 at 8 p.m., Tim McGraw on July 6 from at 10 p.m., Dierks Bentley on July 7 at 10 p.m., and Luke Bryan on July 8 at 10 p.m. This will be the fifth time performing at CC for McGraw, Bentley and Bryan and the fourth time for Pardi.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
dayton.com
Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week
Dayton native scOtt summitt (summitt spells his name in a non-traditional way) is representing the Miami Valley as he co-stars in NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. A 1985 graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, summitt says it’s “so exciting” to have...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
wyso.org
Eman Jones unites Dayton talent for new single, "Baptized"
On September 21, Eman Jones joined Juliet Fromholt on Kaleidoscope for a live interview. Jones has a new single out, “Baptized.” Featuring Luther Suede and C- Money Baby, and produced by Ash Matthews, “Baptized” showcases collaboration between Dayton-based artists. “I’m tuned in with the city, so it’s just easy to collaborate with people, or get people together,” Jones told Juliet.
WDTN
Preparing Your Home for the Cold Temperatures
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Dan Scroggins from AAA joins us to talk about how to prepare your home for the cooler months! It includes getting that fireplace cleaned, checking on your furnace and sealing any cracks in your home.
Comments / 0