Tampa, FL

fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Hurricane Ian will have an impact on Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Some Florida airports closing ahead of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week on Florida's western coast. The airport said the closures would "allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the...
TAMPA, FL
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian: Too soon to issue evacuation orders in Florida due to track's uncertainty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa and St. Petersburg are in the path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect from around Port Charlotte north past Clearwater, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The hurricane center warned of ...
TAMPA, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Sandbag locations help residents of flood prone areas ahead of Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards Florida, from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, many are hoping to avoid flooding in their homes with sandbags. Residents of low-lying areas prone to flooding know what a few inches of rain will bring. In Miami-Dade, sand and sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. at: Douglas Park 2755 SW 37th Ave. Grapeland Park 1550 NW 37th Ave. Little Haiti Soccer Park 6301 NE 2nd Ave. In Fort Lauderdale, sandbags will be available at Mills Pond Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Empty bags...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

