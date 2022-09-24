Read full article on original website
8 AM UPDATE: Cat. 3 Hurricane Ian batters Cuba as it heads toward Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
Hurricane Ian hits Cuba, strengthening ahead of Florida landfall
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying as it makes an initial landfall in Cuba overnight, then sets its sights on Florida.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Hurricane Ian will have an impact on Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
fox35orlando.com
'People are just scared': Inland Florida residents brace for Hurricane Ian's impacts
THE VILLAGES, Fla. - As hundreds of thousands of Floridians evacuate parts of the western Florida coasts with the approach of Hurricane Ian, inland residents aren't sitting idly by. Rainfall totals could reach up to a foot along with hurricane-force winds, according to the National Weather Service. "People are just...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
fox35orlando.com
Florida's Gulf Coast counties preparing for mandatory evacuations
Residents along Florida's Gulf Coast are preparing to evacuate ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Ian. Officials in Pasco County are expecting a major flooding event brought on the storm.
fox35orlando.com
Some Florida airports closing ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport will suspend operations at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall this week on Florida's western coast. The airport said the closures would "allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the...
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
Tampa International Airport prepares for ‘severe impacts’ from Hurricane Ian
n a news release Monday, the airport said it may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours.
fox35orlando.com
Floridians urged to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to be aware of local evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen into a "major" storm in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as early as Tuesday. DeSantis said during a media briefing just before noon Monday that Ian will bring...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Too soon to issue evacuation orders in Florida due to track's uncertainty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is suspending tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast until further notice as local officials begin issuing evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian. The toll roads where drivers will not have to pay include Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa and St. Petersburg are in the path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane warnings are in effect from around Port Charlotte north past Clearwater, including Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The hurricane center warned of ...
wflx.com
Hurricane threat passes for South Florida, events go on as scheduled
Instead of the gray skies once forecast, the South Florida Car and Truck Fest featured the colors of a hot West Palm Beach September Sunday. “This is the chrome purple, 392 Charger,” said Neno Official, a member of the Speed Mob Family Car Club, which brought 30 cars to the event.
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
Sandbag locations help residents of flood prone areas ahead of Hurricane Ian
MIAMI - As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards Florida, from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, many are hoping to avoid flooding in their homes with sandbags. Residents of low-lying areas prone to flooding know what a few inches of rain will bring. In Miami-Dade, sand and sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. at: Douglas Park 2755 SW 37th Ave. Grapeland Park 1550 NW 37th Ave. Little Haiti Soccer Park 6301 NE 2nd Ave. In Fort Lauderdale, sandbags will be available at Mills Pond Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Empty bags...
Tracking Ian: Tropical Storm conditions possible on Florida gulf coast Tuesday
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Monday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
