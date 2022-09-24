Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
Chinese J-15 Fighters Fly Directly Over U.S. Navy Destroyer In New Video
via TwitterRecently released footage of Chinese naval fighters overhead a U.S. Navy warship comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
The not-quite-aircraft-carriers that the US Navy and other militaries use to carry jets, tanks, and troops into battle
Amphibious assault ships and helicopter carriers allow smaller navies to flex muscles that usually only larger naval powers have.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
The Ukrainian Armed Forces Recently Finished a Complex Strike on a Russian Electricity Distribution Center in Belgorod
In a recent strike on a Russian electricity distribution center, with no reported casualties, large areas were "plunged into darkness," after the attack led to a blackout in the central Russian city Belgorod. The recent video below shows the empty building erupting into flames following Ukraine's strike. [i]
nationalinterest.org
Outmatched: Russia Can’t Compete With NATO Air Power
The number of U.S. and allied fifth-generation aircraft, such as the F-35 stealth fighter, will make it difficult for Russia to compete for air supremacy since it only operates a small batch of Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft. The United States and NATO are stepping up Bomber Task Force missions throughout Europe...
Fact Check: Does Video Show 'Blast in Beijing' Amid China's Xi Coup Rumors?
Dramatic footage of huge explosions were linked to unverified rumors of a coup in China, but where and when did it really happen?
Russia's Neighbors Threaten Jail for Those Who Fight in Ukraine
Russia's neighbors Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have all threatened their citizens with jail sentences if they join the Ukraine war, hours after Moscow announced it was opening a military recruitment center for foreign fighters. The Kyrgyzstan embassy in Russia warned in a statement on Wednesday that its citizens living there...
nationalinterest.org
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
How a remote lagoon and a 'secret weapon' allowed the US Navy to overwhelm Japanese forces during World War II
Hundreds of ships and thousands of troops relied on Ulithi Atoll to support the Allied advance all the way to Japan's shores.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Iran’s Attempted Theft Of U.S. Navy Drone Boat Is Likely A Sign Of What’s To Come
U.S. Navy photoThe incident highlights unanswered questions about the risks of theft posed to unmanned vessels as their use is set rapidly expand.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
nationalinterest.org
Navy and Marines at Odds Over the Light Amphibious Warship
One of the main points of contention is the ship's cost and survivability. The U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy are at loggerheads over the future of the Light Amphibious Warship. The vessel will form the cornerstone of the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. The operating concept...
China is using a stealth fleet of fishing boats and ferries to boost its naval power, say military experts
Experts are concerned that China's use of civilian ships for military purposes can confuse the rules of engagement, reported AP.
Fact Check: Does Video Show Chinese Military Convoys at Russian Border?
Video of Chinese tanks "near the Russian border" claimed to be part of strike against "Evil NATO," while others speculated it was a sign of imminent invasion.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
