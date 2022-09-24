Read full article on original website
KTBS
Shreveport teenagers now tried as adults for armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, la. - Two Shreveport teenagers involved in an August armed robbery will now be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder.
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Get Some Arrests in DWI Checkpoint
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
KSLA
Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
KTBS
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
East Texas man arrested, accused of beating 7-year-old son, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after being accused of beating his 7-year-old son, said authorities. Kyle Young was taken into custody in Harrison County on Friday and charged with injury with intent bodily injury, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on East Doctors Road. The man […]
KTBS
Vacant house fire in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home Sunday in the 7100 block of Karen Street in Shreveport.
KSLA
House fire reported in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s Clover subdivision. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire on Karen Street was reported at 3:46 p.m. Up to 14 fire units and three police units responded; those numbers have since fallen to...
KSLA
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
National Night Out Party Sign-Ups Soar, Extended in Shreveport
The number of neighborhoods taking part in Shreveport's National Night Out has soared this year with over 250 parties already registered. But City of Shreveport officials hope that even more communities will sign up and make the party even bigger. As a result, they have extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 5 pm.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed, Man Finds Body on Roof of SUV After Driving to Work
Vehicle accidents that involve pedestrians are bad enough, but this may be one of the worst cases that we've ever seen. According to KLTV, a pedestrian in Longview, TX was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle. This wasn't necessarily a hit-and-run accident because the driver of the vehicle claims that he didn't even realize he hit anyone as he continued on his commute to work.
bossierpress.com
Armed Robbery-Home Invasion Suspect Sought
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying. a suspect wanted in connection to a crime that happened on September 22. Bossier City Police detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved. or may have information related to an armed...
One of Shreveport’s Busiest Intersections to Be Closed For Days
The good news is that the posse is coming to make things better for one of Shreveport's busiest intersections. The bad news is that the work is going to cause the intersection to be completely closed for at least five days. And, in all likelihood, future closures will happen as the work progresses.
KTBS
Fire damages apartment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
KTBS
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
KSLA
SPD names 2 officers involved in shooting of man with machete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The two officers involved in the shooting of Bradley Schneider have been named. On Sept. 23, SPD announced that Officers Samantha Gwin and Amanda Gill were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into the incident. On Aug. 25th, Gwin and Gill were...
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
KSLA
Caddo Parish deputy injured in wreck; 2 others taken to hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has been injured in a wreck; two other people were also taken to the hospital. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 23 around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Grimmett Drive and Freestate Boulevard. A spokesperson with CPSO says a GMC pickup truck was headed west on Freestate when the driver reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup truck t-boned a CPSO patrol unit that was headed northbound on Grimmett.
