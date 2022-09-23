ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Help sought to find missing Oxnard man Victor Frutos II

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Authorities in Oxnard are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing since Sept. 18.

Victor Frutos II is 47. The Hispanic man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the Oxnard Police Department reported. He was wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweat pants, gray Adidas shoes and a spiked arm bracelet.

He remained missing as of 10 a.m. Monday, police officials said.

Family members told police Frutos may have the mental capacity of a 14- or 15-year-old, although he had been living independently.

Frutos left his home in the 200 block of South E Street around 10 a.m. on Sunday. He was with an acquaintance and was seen getting into a primer-black older model Chrysler or Dodge van with sliding doors.

Police officials said there is no indication Frutos is missing due to foul play or any criminal wrongdoing.

His family has been searching for him and reported him missing Tuesday. Police officials issued a release requesting the public's help on Friday afternoon.

If you have any information, you can call Oxnard police dispatchers at 805-385-7740.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Help sought to find missing Oxnard man Victor Frutos II

Comments / 2

Ilyssia Zepeda
3d ago

could he possibly be the one who drowned jumping off the pier in Oxnard? Do they have info on the guy they rescued.

Reply
4
 

VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

