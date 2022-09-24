Read full article on original website
Abandoned By Republicans
3d ago
Arizona has one of the lowest rated school systems in the nation, and their teachers are some of the lowest paid. Republicans solution? Take more money from our public schools. Go figure!
Michael Schroeder
3d ago
Arizona finally gets a competitive education system and the teacher's union wants to kill it with a ballot issue. Public schools can participate. Teachers don't want our kids educated.What is the point of having a legislature and a governor when you can have a ballot issue that negates the action of elected officials.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
nevalleynews.org
“Tidal wave of antisemitism” in Arizona— says member of the Jewish community and longtime Valley small business owner
“There is a tidal wave of antisemitism in this state and it’s alarming,” said longtime Valley business owner and member of the Jewish community who spoke on the condition of anonymity over fear of threats and safety. The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News that he is...
Washington Examiner
Efforts to block Arizona's school choice expansion are failing
The effort to block a massive expansion of education choice in Arizona appears to be running out of steam. Beth Lewis, executive director of the anti-school choice group Save Our Schools Arizona put on her best game face Friday afternoon as she announced that her group has gathered enough signatures to put the recent expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program on the ballot for voters to decide.
fox10phoenix.com
Signature numbers debated in Arizona voucher challenge
PHOENIX - Supporters of a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system say public school advocates have failed to file enough valid signatures to temporarily block the law ahead of a proposed 2024 ballot referendum. The grassroots group says it "will await accurate numbers from the Secretary of State's...
arizonasuntimes.com
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation
For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial
On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths. GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Cheers Pima County Judge Ruling Which Reinstates Territorial-Era Law
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) applauded the ruling from a Pima County judge Friday, which reinstated Arizona’s law prohibiting abortions. “A Pima County judge lifted an injunction that was placed on Arizona’s abortion statute,” said Brnovich. “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue. I have and will continue to protect the most vulnerable Arizonans.”
Anti-abortion group holds a rally outside of Planned Parenthood clinic in Tucson
An anti-abortion group in Tucson discussed their next steps after Friday's abortion ban decision by a Pima County judge.
fox10phoenix.com
The role Arizonans had in NASA's historic DART launch
Northern Arizona University was involved in the project and closely watched as the spacecraft hit the asteroid. "I've been waiting for this for a long time, so I'm just … whew!" said Dr. Cristina Thomas with NAU. Thomas leads the observations working group for NASA's mission. She was at the launch of the spacecraft in November 2021 and says telescopes on every continent are observing every second.
Red flags for Arizona Republicans
Arizona Republicans are spiraling toward a series of major missed opportunities after nominating MAGA-aligned candidates in key races. Driving the news: A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell withdrew over $9 million in ads from the state, leaving Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters at a significant financial disadvantage against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).
kjzz.org
Pollsters say Arizona politicians should pay attention to voters over 50 years old
Political candidates might want to pay closer attention to voters 50-plus this election season. That’s because this group will be the decision makers, according to a new poll that was commissioned by AARP. Older Arizonans will have a big say in the upcoming election. That’s because they’re motivated, and...
nevalleynews.org
Some Phoenix residents using community and personal gardens to save money—hot housing market, increased growth contribute to higher Valley food costs
The Valley’s hot housing market and intense population growth account for the majority of increase in the cost of living—a whopping 13% —which includes gas and food in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has factored in a blistering Phoenix housing boom...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona State Fair: DPS officials talk about their efforts to keep fairgoers safe
The Arizona State Fair is back in Phoenix as of Sept. 23. Besides the food and games, however, security is also an issue, for this and other events. FOX 10's Irene Snyder spoke with DPS officials on how they work to keep the fair safe.
Pima County Judge delivers ruling, near-total abortion ban in effect
A little over one month since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments deciding between two abortion laws, she delivered her ruling on Friday, Sept. 23.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
Arizona's first anti-hazing law now in effect, criminalizes hazing
A few state laws go into effect today, one of them will make hazing illegal in Arizona. It’s known as “Jack’s Law”.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
kawc.org
Arizona secretary of state says election laws could interfere with rights of some to register and vote
PHOENIX -- Arizona's chief election officer is telling a federal judge there is merit to claims that two new laws could interfere with the rights of some people to register and vote. In new court filings, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is not taking an official position in...
peoriatimes.com
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts
Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
