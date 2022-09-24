ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sex offender caught babysitting 3-year-old: MPD

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrcYa_0i8843xg00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a registered sex offender after she admitted to babysitting a 3-year-old boy.

According to Memphis Police, officers were on the scene of a call in the Greenbrier Apartments Wednesday when a security guard approached them with a 3-year-old boy.

Police say officers and the security guard started looking for the boy’s parents or other family members.

While they were looking, 25-year-old Shakela Hayes reportedly approached them and said she was babysitting the boy.

Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence

Police say Hayes told officers the boy left her sight and walked out of the apartment they were in.

Memphis Police say officers asked Hayes for her ID. It was at that point that Hayes reportedly admitted that she was a registered sex offender.

Officers were able to confirm that Hayes was a registered sex offender. Police say Hayes was convicted of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in January of 2016.

Hayes was taken into custody. She has been charged with violating sex offender residential and work restrictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

3 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman held for 11 hours: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men have been charged after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in the airport area and sexually assaulted her for hours on Friday. Police say the woman was kidnapped in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti.  The woman told police that she tried […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of running over Collierville officer appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man accused of running over a Collierville police officer with his car was arraigned in court Monday for charges connected to a case, investigators say, happened before the officer was hit. In court, 32-year-old Keith Houston not only faced the judge but turned to face his family member sitting inside the […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot at Memphis apartments, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Creekside Meadows Apartments, near the Memphis airport. When officers arrived, they found...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Mpd#Babysitting#Sex Offender#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Woman critical after shooting at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in Whitehaven. Police responded to the shooting at the Creekside Meadow Apartments on Briarpark Drive at 7:45 p.m. Monday. The victim was transported to Regional One. Police say the suspect wearing a black hoodie fled the scene. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.  The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.  “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

15-year-old girls charged with stealing, crashing car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say two teens are facing charges after a joyride in a stolen car ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. It started when officers responded to a vehicle theft in the 300 block of Claybrook Street on September 20 before 8 a.m. The victim said he parked his Hyundai sedan at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman who loses baby has her car stolen from hospital lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis Police are looking for the person who stole a pregnant woman’s car while doctors were trying to save her baby’s life. Tamra Sandridge said her daughter, Tia Shipp, drove herself to the Baptist East Hospital early Sunday morning because she knew something was wrong and delivered a 22-week-old boy in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman has been detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Two juveniles arrested after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy