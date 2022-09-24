ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 174

Hil
3d ago

Go Oz!! I live near the “camp” and they are starting to come up the hill, got one on our cameras this morning actually. Ripping our signs down, going through our garbage cans and trying to get into our locked mailbox. This is multiple times a week! We’re moving soon due to that “camp”!! I thank OZ for sticking up for the hard-working people in this community who have been affected by that drug festival!!!

Tom Elhard
2d ago

People who live in those homeless camps should have personal responsibility for their actions. But because of some leaders in government ,they are not held accountable for their actions. Only because they harm the average person and not the leadership. So I would say ( ship the whole bunch to those in leadership) their homes and let them deal with the mess they made .all because they wanted to stay in power. I’ve told homeless people if you want change you must take the first step, by changing yourself. And like in most cases if you change your family will want to help you , so look for help from families members first . Not the government because they are using you to stay in power.

say what?
3d ago

What Ozzie is doing is what I said needed to be done.I have left comments at least a dozen times saying Fine these people and put them on one way busses out of town and tell them to never return. GO OZZIE YOU THE MAN.

