Bibb County, GA

13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County prepares for evacuees escaping Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. — Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he expected local evacuation orders for the Tampa area around 11 a.m. Monday, hotels in Macon have begun booking up fast, according to Visit Macon. Many evacuees are likely to drive up I-75 and take cover in areas like...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon's Loaves & Fishes ministry unveils new backyard patio

MACON, Ga. — The Loaves & Fishes Ministry is unveiling its new back patio. It's meant to be a place for the homeless community to sit and enjoy their meals away from the elements. They invited the mayor, church partners, and board members as well as their clients for...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dead after fire near downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street near downtown Macon. Firefighters found a woman...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Houston County airport is keeping its air space safe

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Houston County airport held a safety course for interested pilots in the area. Following a lunch, air force profiles taught the few dozen attendees exactly how they can stay safe at the Perry airport when they have no tower including collision avoidance and runway incursions.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
MACON, GA
montanarightnow.com

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender-confirmation surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender-confirmation surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange's civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Three arrested after over $550K in stolen checks recovered in Twiggs

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Twiggs County turned into a search, revealing over half a million dollars in stolen checks. Chief Deputy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office tells WGXA that a deputy pulled over a silver Dodge Charger for speeding and illegal window tint on I-16 back on September 6th.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage

MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
MACON, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Perry couple uses lifesaving aid on fallen jogger

PERRY, Ga. — A Perry couple were some of the first people to respond to a man who collapsed near their dentist office during a morning run and helped save his life. "Almost finished with my workout and I was a little more tired than usual. I remember being a little lightheaded -- from there, it’s all blurry,” Bixler recalled.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

