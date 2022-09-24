Read full article on original website
Related
Macon-Bibb County prepares for evacuees escaping Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he expected local evacuation orders for the Tampa area around 11 a.m. Monday, hotels in Macon have begun booking up fast, according to Visit Macon. Many evacuees are likely to drive up I-75 and take cover in areas like...
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
Macon's Loaves & Fishes ministry unveils new backyard patio
MACON, Ga. — The Loaves & Fishes Ministry is unveiling its new back patio. It's meant to be a place for the homeless community to sit and enjoy their meals away from the elements. They invited the mayor, church partners, and board members as well as their clients for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
Woman dead after fire near downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire department is clearing the scene of a deadly fire on Tuesday morning. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the call went out just 4 a.m. Tuesday morning for a fire in the 800 block of Ell Street near downtown Macon. Firefighters found a woman...
Macon-Bibb County donates 250 acres to National Park Service, expands Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park got a little bigger this week as it moves toward national park status. Macon-Bibb County donated 250 acres south of the park's current border to the National Park Service. To get to that next level, the grounds needed to expand. The donation is almost a half square mile along the Ocmulgee River.
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
wgxa.tv
Perry Houston County airport is keeping its air space safe
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Houston County airport held a safety course for interested pilots in the area. Following a lunch, air force profiles taught the few dozen attendees exactly how they can stay safe at the Perry airport when they have no tower including collision avoidance and runway incursions.
LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
Trial begins in Houston County transgender investigator's civil case for denied medical coverage
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Macon federal court is scheduled to decide how much Houston County must pay a transgender sheriff’s investigator for denying medical coverage. Sgt. Anna Lange sued the county, Sheriff Cullen Talton and other county officials in 2019. Her lawsuit said the county...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found. The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help. "She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said. "It still hurts just as bad...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
montanarightnow.com
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender-confirmation surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender-confirmation surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange's civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
wgxa.tv
Three arrested after over $550K in stolen checks recovered in Twiggs
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A routine traffic stop in Twiggs County turned into a search, revealing over half a million dollars in stolen checks. Chief Deputy Long with the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office tells WGXA that a deputy pulled over a silver Dodge Charger for speeding and illegal window tint on I-16 back on September 6th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage
MACON, Ga. — In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will...
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Perry couple uses lifesaving aid on fallen jogger
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry couple were some of the first people to respond to a man who collapsed near their dentist office during a morning run and helped save his life. "Almost finished with my workout and I was a little more tired than usual. I remember being a little lightheaded -- from there, it’s all blurry,” Bixler recalled.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0