Houlton, ME

Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child

LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
Coast Guard rescues two people from cruise ship off Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cruise ship off Boca Raton this weekend. They medevacked a 77-year-old woman from the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas on Saturday. The ship was 20 miles east of Boca Raton. She was reportedly suffering...
Maine Man Under The Influence Flips ATV In Parking Lot Then Pees in a Police Car

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an interesting series of events that unfolded Monday afternoon in Northern Maine. WGME says that police in Millinocket, Maine received a 911 call at about 4 PM Monday with the caller saying that a man who appeared to be under the influence had rolled his ATV over in the parking lot of an area convenience store. Following the ATV crash, the subject then appeared to get into some kind of altercation with another person at the store.
Van Buren District School Celebrates Harvest Break with Book Walk

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - One of the things that sets Aroostook County schools apart is certainly it’s Harvest Break, and for the children of the Van Buren District School, they got to have a little fall fun before their week off. Children from Pre-K through Grade 4 took...
Isolated Showers Possible Through Mid Week With Highs in the 60s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. It was a windy first part of the weekend with some of us experiencing gusts as high as over 50 mph. Some of us even dealt with power outages. Thankfully we won’t be dealing with gusty winds today. The bigger story will be the rain chances through mid week. It has already brought some rain to us in the overnight hours and I expect some of us to see more of the rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon. However, I think most of the shower activity will be isolated throughout the day.
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
