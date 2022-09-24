PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. It was a windy first part of the weekend with some of us experiencing gusts as high as over 50 mph. Some of us even dealt with power outages. Thankfully we won’t be dealing with gusty winds today. The bigger story will be the rain chances through mid week. It has already brought some rain to us in the overnight hours and I expect some of us to see more of the rain throughout the morning and into the afternoon. However, I think most of the shower activity will be isolated throughout the day.

