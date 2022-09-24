ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Saturday last day to submit claim in $100M Google Photos settlement

By Anna Roberts
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17StZs_0i8836VE00

Saturday is the deadline for Illinois residents to submit a claim in the lawsuit involving Google and its photo privacy.

The $100 million class-action was filed earlier this year and accuses Google’s face grouping tool of violating Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Under the state’s law, companies are required to get consent.

More information and details on submitting a claim at googlebipasettlement.com

“Anyone who appeared in a photo on Google Photos between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, while they were an Illinois resident is eligible to submit a claim and can do so on the settlement website or by mail,” the Chicago Tribune reports .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

Illinois to fund conservation planning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture alongside the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services announced new grants that would hire more conservation workers.  The $13.3 million in federal and state grants would allow the hiring of 40 conservation planners across the state. The planners would create and implement new plans to increase conservation […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Information Privacy#The Chicago Tribune#Nexstar Media Inc
WIBC.com

Maybe Pot, Maybe Not: The Future of Legal Cannabis in Indiana

STATE HOUSE--Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really great committee,” said...
INDIANA STATE
97X

This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois

Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Secretary of State White applauds electronic auto insurance checks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Jesse White, Illinois’ secretary of state, is celebrating his office’s Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program.   The program works by insurance companies confirming with the Secretary of State’s office that all motorists have insurance at least twice a year. If there is no confirmation, vehicle owners then are sent a letter to notify […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Clockwatchers: Here’s When We Set Our Clocks Back

Whether you're one of those people who's absolutely delighted about changing the clocks back because you're really looking forward to an added hour of sleep, or you firmly hate the idea because it means the days are going to get shorter sooner and darker earlier, it's almost time to fall back.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?

CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
CARBONDALE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy