Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
SWGA schools announce cancellations, delays ahead of Ian
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's impact on Southwest Georgia, school systems in the area are announcing cancellations and delays for activities and events schedule throughout the remainder of the week. COLQUITT COUNTY. In Colquitt County, the school system has announced changes to their homecoming week activities and events.
WALB 10
SWGA hotels preparing for Hurricane Ian
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As Hurricane Ian intensifies, several Southwest Georgia hotels are starting to see an increase in bookings. Greg Daniel, who oversees five of the 13 hotels in Tifton, said Tifton is usually a hot spot for Floridians to come when tropical storms began to form. He said their phones have been ringing nonstop on Monday.
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
southgatv.com
Job Fair coming to Douglas
DOUGLAS, GA – Coffee County job hunters should plan on next week’s multi-employer hiring event at the Atrium Complex. Next Tuesday, October 4th from 4 to 7pm, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is hosting a job fair. Leading employers from a variety of industries will be represented...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Questions raised in timeline of state response to Coffee County breach
ATLANTA — There are new questions about when precisely Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger knew about a breach in the Coffee County election office of early January 2021, with shifting timelines being offered between public statements from the Secretary of State's Office and court filings by state attorneys in a lawsuit challenging the security of the state's voting system.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved
Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 students hurt in attacks at South Georgia bus stops, police say
VALDOSTA (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10...
saportareport.com
Coffee County security breach began with selfies. Now it won’t go away
That little old Coffee County election security case just isn’t going away. Last week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that his office was replacing the election equipment in Coffee County to the tune of around $400,000, an act he said “puts to an end any argument that the results in Coffee County, and anywhere else in Georgia for that matter, will not accurately reflect the will of Georgia voters.”
southgatv.com
Albany State classes cancelled after student death discovery
ALBANY, GA – Albany State University has cancelled all classes on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 in light of the passing of student Ms. Yasmine Durham. A memorial service will be held in remembrance of Ms. Durham at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus.
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Albany disaster relief groups searching for volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A disaster relief group based in Albany is calling for more volunteers ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The Albany Chain Gang is known far beyond the Good Life City as the organization responded during Hurricane Michael in 2018, the tornado outbreak in January 2017, amongst countless other disasters.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
WCTV
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about...
4 south Ga. corrections officers sentenced for beating up handcuffed inmate, prosecutors say
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Four former supervisory and corrections officers at a state prison in south Georgia have been sentenced for their parts in the assault of a handcuffed inmate. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sgt. Patrick Sharpe instructed two of his subordinates, Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and...
WJCL
Police in Georgia arrest teen after bus stop stabbing; 12-year-old victim sent to hospital
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have arrested a 15-year-old teen for the stabbing of a 12-year-old child. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded Monday morning to McLeod Drive after a report of two juveniles fighting at a bus stop. When police...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
thecentersquare.com
Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
valdostatoday.com
Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
Comments / 4