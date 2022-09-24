Read full article on original website
Argument between roommates ends with shots fired
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An argument between roommates ended in gunfire, and deputies are now searching for a relative who may have fired the shots, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO says it responded to reports of shots fired on Sanford Road Saturday night at about...
No injuries reported after Sonic employee shot at in armed robbery
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Sonic located in the 1500 block of Highway 19 South, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LCSO, a man with a gun came in and demanded money. An employee was shot at...
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting at bus stop
Valdosta Police Department is investigating after a shooting took place at a bus stop on September 26.
Valdosta Police Department arrests juvenile for stabbing 12-year-old
A 15-year-old has been arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing a 12-year-old in Valdosta at a bus stop.
Multiple suspects arrested for drug possession
ALBANY — Three Albany men were arrested early Monday on drug and gun charges after Albany police responded to a domestic violence call. Lonnie Lewis, Quindathion Baldwin and Enorris Holley were arrested by Albany Police Department officers who responded to the call, according to an APD news release.
Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock
OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta. On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Irwin County
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County. The Irwin County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary information indicates that Irwin...
2 students hurt in attacks at South Georgia bus stops, police say
VALDOSTA (AP) — Attacks at school bus stops in a south Georgia city left two students wounded Monday morning after one boy was stabbed during a fight and another got shot walking to the bus, police said. Valdosta Chief Leslie Manahan said the assaults, which were reported about 10...
4 south GA corrections officers sentenced for beating up handcuffed inmate
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Four former supervisory and corrections officers at a state prison in south Georgia have been sentenced for their parts in the assault of a handcuffed inmate. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sgt. Patrick Sharpe instructed two of his subordinates, Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and...
The Case of 17-Year-Old Found In School's Gym Mat Still Unsolved
Kendrick Johnson and his parents(Fox 5 Atlanta) On January 11, 2013, the body of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson was found in of the most unusual of circumstances: Kendrick was found upside-down and rolled up in his school’s gym mat. In what would be seen as a controversial ruling, Kendrick’s death was ruled an accident by law enforcement. The initial autopsy report showed that Johnson died due to “positional asphyxia” — meaning that he suffocated from being stuck upside-down in an enclosed space for a long period of time.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
No injuries reported after bullet passes through West Gordon home
Albany police are investigating a late-night shooting on West Gordon Wednesday. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers made contact with the victim who told police she was laying in bed scrolling through her phone when she heard several gunshots. The victim...
City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting
A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
‘An egregious abuse of power’: Georgia correctional officers sentenced for handcuffed inmate beating
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Four former deputy and supervisory correctional officers for Valdosta State Prison were sentenced for the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Lieutenant Geary Staten, 31, and Sergeant Patrick Sharpe, 30, along with Deputy Correctional Officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal […]
