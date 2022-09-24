Read full article on original website
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
AZFamily
Woman accused of human smuggling said she, two others acted as ‘stash house operators’
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 24-year-old El Mirage woman arrested for human trafficking told police her boyfriend, her brother, and herself were working for “the boss” as stash house operators. On Friday, the El Mirage Police Department responded to a suspicious call for help at a...
AZFamily
FBI investigates possible assault on Southwest Airlines flight into Phoenix
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
AZFamily
Mesa couple arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party
The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General...
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman’s family reacts to “not guilty” trial verdict, feels justice system failed her
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just days after a “not guilty” verdict was handed down for Jon Christopher Clark in the 2018 death of his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman, her family is sharing their reactions. They said this was the end of a four-year nightmare with a verdict they’re now struggling to process. “The hardest part was thinking and knowing that we let Kiera down because we didn’t get that justice for her,” said her sister, Braydee Bragg.
AZFamily
Man throwing rocks died in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
AZFamily
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns parents about colorful fentanyl meant to attract young kids
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
AZFamily
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
AZFamily
El Mirage police arrest 24-year-old woman for running human smuggling operation
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman who they say managed and directed the smuggling of hundreds of undocumented immigrants over the last six months. On Friday El Mirage police got a call from a woman tipping them off about a group of people, including her husband, that was being held for ransom at a home near the 12000 block of West Dahlia Drive in El Mirage. Officers saw a car leave the home and stopped the driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, as she was transporting a Guatemalan national. Officers arrested Hernandez at the scene of the traffic stop. As they were arresting Hernandez police say two smugglers left the home on West Dahlia with 10 undocumented immigrants. Their whereabouts are still unknown.
AZFamily
Police investigating a shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
AZFamily
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
AZFamily
Three men reportedly shot overnight in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in Glendale early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report about a shooting near Maryland Avenue and 52nd Drive. Officers found three men who had been shot at while they were reportedly driving in their car in the area. The driver said the three of them had been in Phoenix earlier when they were confronted by some men in another vehicle.
AZFamily
Woman, 6-year-old boy found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and 6-year-old boy are dead after their bodies were found in a San Tan Valley home on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a suicidal person at a home near Schnepf and Ocotillo roads. When they arrived, the 43-year-old woman and boy were found dead.
AZFamily
Man dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man police say was throwing rocks at Phoenix police was shot by officers Saturday evening near 19th Avenue and Tuckey lane just south of Glendale Avenue. Phoenix police say the man in his early 30′s was throwing rocks and other items at officers while they passed through an intersection.
AZFamily
Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
AZFamily
Driving through the north end of Phoenix? I-17 is under construction
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re driving on the north end of town, you’ll want to give yourself more time on the road. I-17 is under construction. Construction work at New River Road began on Monday as ADOT crews work on widening a 23-mile stretch from Anthem to Black Canyon City. They anticipate the project to last around 3 years and cost around $446 million. Parts of the I-17 will be blocked off but only during off-peak hours. with lanes closed between 7 p.m. and 6 am. during the workweek.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
