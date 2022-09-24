Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
Christian Bale says he stopped talking to 'Amsterdam' costar Chris Rock because he made him laugh so much 'I couldn't act'
Former Batman actor Christian Bale says he found it hard to act next to Chris Rock in "Amsterdam" because he was so funny.
People Are Sharing Things That Are Seen As Signs Of Maturity But Really Shouldn't Be, And It's Thought Provoking
"I always thought there would be a point in my life where I wouldn't be interested in things like video games or Transformers. I looked at my dad, and felt one day I'd just be 'mature' enough to put it all away. That day has not yet come. I'm 50."
Country Duo The Dryes Incite Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani ‘Battle’ with ‘Voice’ Audition
Derek and Katelyn Drye, the country-music duo known as The Dryes nailed their rendition of the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream” during their Blind Audition on The Voice on Sept. 26, making coaches (and real-life husband and wife) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turn their chairs immediately and fight to get the singing couple on their own team.
Comments / 0