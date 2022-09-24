ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

MassLive.com

Cyclists ready to saddle up for Westfield’s 35th Great River Ride

WESTFIELD — Every fall, the Great River Ride is a “must-do event” for bicyclists. There’s spectacular scenery, beautiful foliage, and lightly traveled roads. The event returns Oct. 9 for its 35th year. Along with familiar routes from past rides — including a gravel route and a winery ride — a new 40-mile road ride with a vineyard rest stop has been added.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally

THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
THOMPSON, CT
Southwick, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Southwick, MA
MassLive.com

Brianna Romaniak scores, assists O’s in dealing Southwick a slight setback

BELCHERTOWN – Belchertown’s Madysen Lepage took a pass from Brianna Romaniak and curled a diagonal shot over the outstretched arms of the Southwick keeper into the upper right-hand corner of the net in the seventh minute of Monday afternoon’s high school girls soccer game at the Orioles’ home stadium. The O’s scored one more first-half goal and held off the Rams for a 2-0 win.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WWLP

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

