Rugged Maniac: A learning experience in the Southwick mud
SOUTHWICK — The annual Rugged Maniac obstacle course at The Wick 338 came and went this weekend, and this reporter decided to run the course at the last minute with absolutely no prior experience, so you don’t have to. The Rugged Maniac New England Course takes runners through...
Cyclists ready to saddle up for Westfield’s 35th Great River Ride
WESTFIELD — Every fall, the Great River Ride is a “must-do event” for bicyclists. There’s spectacular scenery, beautiful foliage, and lightly traveled roads. The event returns Oct. 9 for its 35th year. Along with familiar routes from past rides — including a gravel route and a winery ride — a new 40-mile road ride with a vineyard rest stop has been added.
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
Pairings announced for Western Mass. girls golf individual championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Western Massachusetts girls golf championship pairings were announced Monday ahead of the event on Sept. 28.
Large crowds expected as The Big E enters second weekend
It's the second weekend of the Big E, which has a history of bringing in large crowds.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers sweep Chicopee Comp Colts & more
9-26-22 Westfield girls volleyball vs. Chicopee Comp GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Brianna Romaniak scores, assists O’s in dealing Southwick a slight setback
BELCHERTOWN – Belchertown’s Madysen Lepage took a pass from Brianna Romaniak and curled a diagonal shot over the outstretched arms of the Southwick keeper into the upper right-hand corner of the net in the seventh minute of Monday afternoon’s high school girls soccer game at the Orioles’ home stadium. The O’s scored one more first-half goal and held off the Rams for a 2-0 win.
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
Sophie Sares, Tess Denault score to push East Longmeadow field hockey past Westfield, 2-0
EAST LONGMEADOW – The top contenders of the Valley league faced off against one another Monday evening, both coming into the game with undefeated records.
What Happened Friday: Week 3 of Western Mass. football & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Week 3 football action featured upsets, close games and plenty of individual standout performances across Western Massachusetts.
Funeral on for James Bowen Jr., East Longmeadow Pride Gas Station worker
James Bowen Jr. was remembered by multiple people for his smile while working at the Pride Gas Station in East Longmeadow. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
Scoreboard: Franklin Tech girls volleyball wins fifth-straight, defeats Greenfield & more
Cordelia Guerin led Franklin Tech past Greenfield on Monday with a dominant night at the service line. The sophomore finished the match with 10 aces to go with seven kills and six digs. The Eagles won the match 3-1 (25-17, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23).
Murphy’s Nutrition opens in East Longmeadow to offer options beyond coffee
A new business in East Longmeadow is helping customers break their coffee habit without getting rid of the caffeine. Instead, they’re offering energy bombs, also known as teas, with multiple different energy levels — such as “boosted,” “littt” and “double littt.”. “A boosted...
This is the Big E’s Year of the Pickle: On a stick, pizza or deep fried, people can’t seem to get enough
By and large, the Big E is not an especially healthy place to dine. If deep-fried Oreos, deep-fried butter and deep-fried tacos weren’t enough, fairgoers can also find a cheeseburger served between two doughnut halves, a pierogi sundae and a pizza topped with the ingredients of a Big Mac. (They call it the “Mac Daddy.”)
The Big E: Did you lose a credit card, keys, a retainer or a cane?
WEST SPRINGFIELD - Most anything and everything can be found at the lost-and-found booth at the Eastern States Exposition. Theresa Williams, assistant manager of lost people at the Big E, knows.
GoFundMe shared for Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, who died in I-91 crash
A Brighton woman is remembered as being “kind, bubbly, and gentle” after she died in a crash on Interstate 91 Friday. m. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
Scoreboard: Emma Goodreau scores three goals, leads St. Mary girls soccer past Greenfield & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The St. Mary girls soccer team scored a trio of first-half goals and never looked back as they defeated Greenfield by a final score of 6-2 on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
TRAFFIC: Bridge work on Route 10 in Southampton
Bridge work is being conducted on Route 10 in Southampton Monday and Tuesday.
