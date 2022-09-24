ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document

PORTLAND, Maine — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Tips for making more time for the ones we love

PORTLAND, Maine — With school back in session and the holidays on the horizon, it can be hard for parents to find one-on-one time with the people they care about most. Local chiropractor and wellness expert, Allyson Coffin, stopped by the 207 studio to share tips for parents striving for balance.
PORTLAND, ME
Monmouth, ME
Maine State
Hope, ME
Augusta, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Balance screening held for Maine seniors

HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
HALLOWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland schools welcome its new Mobile Makerspace

PORTLAND, Maine — Elementary schools throughout the Portland Public Schools system will start utilizing more outdoor spaces thanks to a mobile classroom bringing STEM learning tools to kids in the district. The new mobile classroom is being called the Mobile Makerspace, and Portland Public Schools STEM Coordinator Brooke Teller...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?

PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

