Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan Dijkhuizen
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document
PORTLAND, Maine — A bargain hunter who went to an estate sale in Maine to find a KitchenAid mixer, a bookshelf or vintage clothing walked away with a 700-year-old treasure. Instead of a kitchen appliance, Will Sideri stumbled upon a framed document hanging on a wall. It had elaborate script in Latin, along with musical notes and gold flourishes. A sticker said 1285 AD. Based on what he’d seen in a manuscripts class at Colby College, the document looked downright medieval.
New free program trains ed techs, teachers to fill Maine's school staff shortage
LEWISTON, Maine — A new, free program aimed at addressing the educator workforce shortage is gaining interest among school districts. Districts across the state still have handfuls of open positions for education technicians, people who work one-on-one, or in small groups, with kids who need extra attention for learning challenges.
Tips for making more time for the ones we love
PORTLAND, Maine — With school back in session and the holidays on the horizon, it can be hard for parents to find one-on-one time with the people they care about most. Local chiropractor and wellness expert, Allyson Coffin, stopped by the 207 studio to share tips for parents striving for balance.
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
'Madeline's Mission' children's memorial garden planned for Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Parkview Campus of Mid Coast Hospital will be the new home to a memorial garden where families can honor children who have died. The garden is being planned by a nonprofit, Madeline's Mission, named for a 4-year-old girl who died after a battle with a brain tumor.
Portland nonprofit offers bike rides to people who can't ride by themselves
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Wheelers is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer outdoor adapted biking fun. The organization was founded in 2015 and uses adapted tricycles to offer rides to people who cannot ride a bike themselves. The tricycles are designed to hold two people; a...
The heroic — and tragic — story of America’s finest athlete
PORTLAND, Maine — It’s been 110 years since Jim Thorpe reached the zenith of a spectacular career, yet a strong case can still be made that, even after all this time, he remains the greatest athlete the United States has ever produced. Although Thorpe excelled in professional baseball...
New Westbrook medical campus breaks ground at Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Waterstone Properties Group broke ground into the next phase for a research and medical campus at Rock Row in Westbrook. This will mean that the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row will be dismantled and construction for the 200,000-square-foot campus will begin. The medical campus...
Portland Symphony Orchestra raises curtain on 98th season
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Symphony Orchestra is debuting its 98th season with its fall POPS! concert series. Here's a snapshot of upcoming performances according to a PSO release:. The Music of Queen, October. "Chart-busting songs from albums such as Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, Sheer Heart...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
Victim of secondary crash in West Gardiner identified
WEST GARDINER, Maine — Maine State Police have identified the man who died in a secondary crash after his vehicle was rear-ended in West Gardiner on Saturday morning as William Stevenson, 53, of Stonington, Maine. An initial two-vehicle crash occurred at mile 107 northbound in Farmingdale around 11:11 a.m....
The impacts of teen suicide on the family left behind
BRUNSWICK, Maine — In Maine, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34. Experts say adolescents are struggling more than ever as we come off two solid years of the COVID-19 pandemic. One family in Brunswick is still trying to find their way...
Balance screening held for Maine seniors
HALLOWELL, Maine — One in four adults over the age of 65 experiences a fall each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To raise awareness of that fact within the Maine senior community, Healthy Living for ME provided two balance screenings in Hallowell and Waterville.
Portland schools welcome its new Mobile Makerspace
PORTLAND, Maine — Elementary schools throughout the Portland Public Schools system will start utilizing more outdoor spaces thanks to a mobile classroom bringing STEM learning tools to kids in the district. The new mobile classroom is being called the Mobile Makerspace, and Portland Public Schools STEM Coordinator Brooke Teller...
Crews respond to all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The South Portland Fire Department confirmed around 12:40 p.m. Monday that there was an all-hands fire at Moody's Collision Center on Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough. Scarborough Fire Dept. Deputy Chief John Brennan told NEWS CENTER Maine that the department received an initial call at around...
Transgender man shares story of hope, years after surviving suicide
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Tucked away in the backyard of his Biddeford home, Aiden Campbell finds peace playing with his dogs Winnie and Olive. On a brisk September morning, it is almost as if time stands still. Aiden tosses a frisbee for one dog to fetch while scratching the other's head.
Coffee shops in Maine offer pumpkin spice and so much more in celebration of fall
MAINE, USA — As the leaves begin to change already and pumpkins, scarecrows, apples, and more decorate the shelves in stores, coffee shops and restaurants are releasing their highly anticipated fall menus for the 2022 season. With the first official day of fall upon us, now is the perfect...
Is residential space coming to Portland's 'first skyscraper'?
PORTLAND, Maine — The Fidelity Trust Company Building, also known as "Portland's first skyscraper," might be getting residential space. But first, a new staircase is needed. Connecticut River Capital of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Alta Properties of Newton, Massachusetts, own the building located at 465 Congress Street. The Fidelity Trust Company Building was constructed in 1910, according to a staff memo submitted to the Portland Historic Preservation Board.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Lewiston Monday evening. According to Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Corey Jacques, Lewiston police and fire responded to the incident on Sabattus Street after receiving a call around 7:15 p.m. The victim has not been identified. No criminal charges...
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
