Page County, VA

wsvaonline.com

Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff

LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
#Ford F 150#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Winchester Medical Center
q101online.com

Vandals Target Local Fire Department

WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
DC News Now

Man injured in Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
GAINESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension to North Park complete

The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook. North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA

