Virginia State Police investigate deadly five-vehicle crash in Page County
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash in Page County.
Two in custody following barricade situation in Virginia
Two people are in custody following a reported barricade incident in the town of Luray in Page County.
Augusta Free Press
Highland County: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on Route 250
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601 in Highland County. A 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 250, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway...
wsvaonline.com
Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff
LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Richmond Police Department says a man from Charlottesville was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Broad Rock Road and East 35th Street around 5:50 p.m. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old...
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
WHSV
Missing Person: Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
Metro News
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
q101online.com
Vandals Target Local Fire Department
WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
Police have released the name of the 31-year-old man on a motorcycle killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
Man injured in Virginia shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department said officers were investigating after one man was injured in a shooting Sunday. The shooting happened in the 14000 block of Clubhouse Rd. in the Gainesville area . Police said that the victim had an upper-body injury. They said there is […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Manassas
It wad determined that the driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was heading south on Sudley Road when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. After the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius that was heading south on Sudley Road.
Police: Woman stole over $750 worth of items from Kohl’s
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension to North Park complete
The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open. Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook. North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
Driver charged after tractor trailer hits, kills motorcyclist
FAUQUIER COUNTY (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a truck driver faces a charge after his tractor trailer hit a man on a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist. Troopers said it happened the afternoon of Aug. 27. Around 1:10 p.m., John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va. was riding his bike through the intersection […]
WHSV
Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company asks for help after vandalism incident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday evening, Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company posted on their Facebook that their “lawn party kitchen” had been broken into and vandalized. They said that two middle to high-school aged kids were seen leaving the seen. The fire company asks anyone who lives...
