Randy Smith
3d ago
no pictures!!! again not right public has a right to know who shooting up the city and the state..we have the right to know who the potential killer is!!!
Maine Police Seek 2 Suspects For a Possible Road Rage Incident
Maine State Police are investigating after a driver was allegedly assaulted by two people in a possible road rage incident in Alfred. Officials say it happened at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford Roads in that town. Two people, a man and woman, got out of their black SUV and allegedly punched the driver of a white Dodge Ram in the face several times. After they stopped hitting him, they allegedly sprayed the victim with Mace before leaving the scene. The black SUV continued on Route 202 toward Sanford. There's no word on how badly the victim was hurt.
wgan.com
Lewiston shooting suspect arrested by police
A Lewiston shooting suspect who was considered potentially armed and dangerous by police has been taken into custody. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month near 64 Oxford Street. Burnsworth allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the...
wgan.com
Sheriff’s deputy in Maine struck, injured by car door as suspect reportedly flees
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured when they were struck by a car door as a suspect tried to get away. The sheriff’s office says the deputy pulled 29-year-old Zachary Laney of Bridgton over at the Naples Causeway due to multiple violations. The deputy...
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WPFO
Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
wgan.com
Arrest made in shootings in Portland’s Old Port
PORTLAND (WGME) — Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Bridgton man arrested on multiple charges including assault on an officer after a traffic stop in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — A Bridgton man is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail after being arrested on multiple charges on Sunday night. According to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Laney, 29, was pulled over on the Naples Causeway around 5:30 p.m. Sunday by a Sheriff's Deputy.
newscentermaine.com
Waterville roofing contractor expected to plead not guilty to multiple charges
Tony Glidden faces multiple charges, including felony theft by deception. his arraignment is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Augusta.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
Mother and son face charges following Pownal crash that injured several teens
POWNAL, Maine — Two people were injured and a 19-year-old driver has been charged following a car crash in Pownal overnight. Jack Kelley of Durham was driving on Brown Road near Hallowell Road with three passengers around 12:19 a.m. when he allegedly went off the road and down an embankment before hitting some trees, which caused his SUV to roll over, Cumberland County Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email Saturday.
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
wgan.com
Police say they’ve received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) — Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
New Hampshire driver arrested after police say he was going 140 mph
EPPING, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire is facing charges after police say they caught him driving 140 miles an hour.A New Hampshire State Trooper was on patrol in Epping around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he saw an Infiniti sedan zip by on Route 101.The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Franklyn Julian of Candia, was clocked at 140 miles per hour, according to police.The trooper pulled Julian over and eventually arrested him. He's charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.Julian was released and ordered to be in Brentwood Circuit Court on November 1.
Police: Search continues for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — It's been more than 48 hours since 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen at his home in Freeport around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Dozens of flyers are posted in store windows and doors throughout downtown Freeport as law officials and game wardens continue their search for Ferrara.
A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop
Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Hit and Run at Historic NH Covered Bridge
Police are looking for whoever was driving a vehicle that struck the historic Jackson Bridge on Sunday night and left. A white Subaru Legacy hit the covered bridge on Route 16A, causing damage to the wood on a corner where the bridge meets the pavement around 8 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. The sedan is missing its passenger side mirror and has damage to the passenger side wheel well.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
