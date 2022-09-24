ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Video: Firefighters extinguish fire at RV resort

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago

Travel trailer engulfed in flames

– Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a local RV resort on Friday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., a caller reported a fire at 88 Wellsona Road off Highway 101 just north of Paso Robles. The address is home to the Vines RV Resort.

When firefighters arrived they found a travel trailer engulfed in flames. They quickly extinguished the blaze, but not much remained of the trailer.

Fire engines and crews from Cal Fire and the City of Paso Robles were on the scene. At 4:30 p.m. the crews were cleaning up the area.

No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XGHT_0i87zZFA00

– Photo and video by Anthony Reed

