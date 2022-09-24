Read full article on original website
Jim Peschka
3d ago
Because Otto has done such a bang up job. Glad to see those have nothing but disdain for law enforcement will be running the jail.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
thereflector.com
Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
Portland burglary, Hockinson hit-runs land woman in jail
A woman suspected of being involved in a Portland burglary and car theft was arrested by Clark County deputies after numerous hit-and-run reports in the Hockinson area.
Judge rules Newberg school ban on political symbols is unconstitutional, ACLU reports
NEWBERG, Ore. — A Yamhill County Circuit Court judge has ruled that the Newberg School District's ban on some symbols, including Pride and Black Lives Matter flags, is unconstitutional, the ACLU of Oregon reported. The announcement of the final ruling from the circuit court judge is expected sometime this...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
KGW
Clark County moves control of jail from sheriff’s office to new agency
The county council voted this week to create a new department of jail services. The sheriff’s office has struggled to hire enough deputies to staff the jail.
Chronicle
Lax Supervision That Led to Oregon Prisoner Escape, Brutal Attack ‘Appalling,’ Judge Says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
kptv.com
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
KGW
Portland mayor approves pilot program for ShotSpotter gun detection tech
ShotSpotter is a system of audio sensors that alerts police to where shots are fired. Opponents say it will lead to over-policing in Portland's crime hot spots.
Responding to Portland’s homeless crisis through the eyes of a Portland police sergeant
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW reporter Blair Best and photojournalist Chad DeHart went on a ride-along with a Portland Police Bureau sergeant in August to get an inside look at the city's response to the homelessness crisis. It’s 9 o’clock on a Monday morning when we step inside the police...
Multnomah County launches new farming program for Black farmers
TROUTDALE, Ore. — What was once just blackberry bushes in East Portland will now be a real farm with crops. This is all thanks to $500,000 in funding from Multnomah County. It will be owned by Black and African immigrant farmers to increase access to community health programs and nutritious food.
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
Police: St. Helens K9 helps nab suspect after multiple car break-ins
The suspect is being lodged at Columbia County Jail on counts of Theft I, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and multiple outstanding warrants.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Man dies after reported Sumner neighborhood shooting
A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
Portland mayor wants to launch gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter on trial basis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is interested in launching the gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter on a trial basis, in the hope the technology could help quell the gun violence in Portland. The mayor approved the idea of putting together a pilot proposal for ShotSpotter last week. ShotSpotter is...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground beauty salon was recognized in Best of Clark County
The Parlour ‘73 salon in Battle Ground was named a finalist in the Best of Clark County contest for 2022. While the business didn’t win the top honors, owner Andrea Young said the salon’s expert beauticians made the recognition possible. Young started the business during the pandemic.
Portland voters strongly favor ballot measure to reshape city government, poll finds
Nearly two-thirds of likely Portland voters say they’ll back a contested ballot measure this fall to radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system, according to a new poll commissioned by the metro area’s most influential business organization and several industry groups. Sixty-three percent of...
KGW
