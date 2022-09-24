Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Meatball Street Brawl takes center stage in Buffalo
Before the Bills took to the field in Miami, a culinary competition took place in the heart of Buffalo. The 6th annual Meatball Street Brawl drew a big crowd despite some rain in the morning.
Erie County New York Names Today After Goo Goo Dolls
Today is turning out to be a very special day for Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls. The Goo Goo Dolls are back in their hometown tonight at Key Bank Center to wrap up their 2022 summer tour and they just received a very special honor from their hometown. Erie County...
Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
buffalorising.com
Papa John’s joins The Grid
When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
Harvest and Hops Festival in Niagara County
It's the best that fall has to offer in Niagara County. The annual Harvest and Hops Festival wrapped up on Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston on Sunday.
WGRZ TV
Halloween tradition returns with Frightworld in North Buffalo
Frightworld is now open in the former Kmart, at Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue. Tickets start at $40 a person and will get you into all five haunted houses.
Sixty years later: The legacy of "Silent Spring"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rachel Carson's book, "Silent Spring" was first published on September 27, 1962, and its impact caused a wave of change that is still felt 60 years later. Her voice was a catalyst for change at a time when the Earth needed it most. The years after WWII saw a rise in the use of chemical pesticides, and boasted the promise of progress. The reality was much different.
Paws in the Park returns to Grand Island for special annual event
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA held its 29th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser this past Saturday. The event is held at Beaver Island State Park and invites people to come with or without a pet for a scenic two-mile walk. According to the SPCA this...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Add Greg’s U-Pick Farms to Your Fall Bucket List for Family-Friendly Fun
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. There’s truly nothing quite like fall in WNY. If you’re looking for a place to create lasting memories this fall, add Greg’s U-Pick Farms to your to-visit list.
Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
Newfane's Gordie Harper's Bazaar to close its doors — possibly for good
NEWFANE, N.Y. — A longtime Niagara County restaurant is shutting its doors, at least for now. Gordie Harper’s Bazaar will close Jan. 1, 25 years after owner Gordon Harper opened the restaurant/shop at 3333 Lockport-Olcott Road. Harper, now 88, has been ready to retire for a few years,...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Ken-Ton Schools: “At no time was there a risk” during dance
TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night. The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and […]
Farm-to-school program in Hamburg Central School District
To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
