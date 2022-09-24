ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Local sports memorabilia store opens brick and mortar

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An online sports memorabilia store is opening its first brick and mortar location in the Northtowns. Members of the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new “Buffalo Sports Emporium” on Monday, on Delaware Avenue north of Sheridan Drive. Joshua Costolnick started the business, on the internet, while attending […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
buffalorising.com

Papa John’s joins The Grid

When Kevin Dagher, Vice President of Cedarland Development Group, reached out to see if I would like a tour of The Grid (1155 Main Street), I jumped at the opportunity. For years, I always dreamed that the site of the former Buffalo Motor Lodge would take on a new life, as a more productive building block of the city’s rebounding “Main Street.” Little did I know that it would one day become an anchor location for the street.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Takac
Person
John Rzeznik
2 On Your Side

Sixty years later: The legacy of "Silent Spring"

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rachel Carson's book, "Silent Spring" was first published on September 27, 1962, and its impact caused a wave of change that is still felt 60 years later. Her voice was a catalyst for change at a time when the Earth needed it most. The years after WWII saw a rise in the use of chemical pesticides, and boasted the promise of progress. The reality was much different.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Keybank Center#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Doll#Concert
2 On Your Side

Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnypapers.com

Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show

One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy