CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Fall is here and Halloween is right around the corner. The Ontario County Office of Public Health wants to remind people, “Flu before boo.”. The Office of Public Health say it’s best if you get your flu shot before heading out to celebrate Halloween. They also say that it takes two weeks to provide maximum immunity, so now is the best time.

ONTARIO COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO