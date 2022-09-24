Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Monday is the deadline to apply for retail cannabis business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Time is running out on the application process for retail cannabis. Monday is the last day for retail weed shops to apply with the state for a license to sell cannabis, Applicants must have a pot-related conviction that predates the passage of the marijuana regulation and tax act. In addition, they must have experience running a business.
WHEC TV-10
Mobile welding lab in Rochester will offer free training to underserved communities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With federal recovery dollars, Monroe County is funding 40 projects it hopes will rebuild our community after the pandemic and help connect people with jobs. One of those projects is a mobile welding lab that will offer training programs to at-risk youth, inmates and offenders on probation in hopes of removing barriers to employment.
WHEC TV-10
Undersheriff runs a 5k every day in September to raise money for families battling childhood cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and one grandfather in this community is running a 5k every single day in honor or memory of a child who has suffered. That grandfather also happens to be the Undersheriff in Monroe County and his mission is a personal one.
WHEC TV-10
Avenue Blackbox Theatre secures $190,000 to support its operations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avenue Blackbox Theatre has just received $190,000 thanks to a combination of grants and community support. The small, black-owned theatre on Joseph Avenue opened in 2018. A part of Blackbox Theatre’s mission is to uplift the community on and around Joseph Avenue. “Arts and creativity...
PAB: Rochester police are not transparent enough
The Police Accountability Board is calling on the Rochester Police Department to make all data publicly available. The Rochester Police Accountability Board has proposed policies aimed at increasing transparency in the Rochester Police Department. In a report released Monday, the PAB recommended that the police department keep detailed, up-to-date, incident-level data on every aspect of policing. It calls on the department to publish the race, gender, and age of complainants, type...
WHEC TV-10
Flu before boo: Ontario Office of Public Health urges people to get flu shot before Halloween
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Fall is here and Halloween is right around the corner. The Ontario County Office of Public Health wants to remind people, “Flu before boo.”. The Office of Public Health say it’s best if you get your flu shot before heading out to celebrate Halloween. They also say that it takes two weeks to provide maximum immunity, so now is the best time.
Voter Guide 2022: Every candidate, every race for general election in Monroe County, beyond
Races from Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, and Wyoming when they are released ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 2022’s general election features the gubernatorial election, a federal Senate race, as well as State Senate and Assembly races. Many other down-ballot races will also be on this year’s ticket. Races of note include incumbent Joe Morelle (D) […]
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
If your catalytic converter gets stolen, here’s how to get it back and catch the thief
Driving without a catalytic converter can do a lot of damage to your engine over time.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Bello rolls out spending plan for millions in American Rescue Plan funds
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has put together a new proposal on how to spend more than $140 million allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bello is proposing funds be awarded as grants to 40 organizations to help launch initiatives from workforce development to public health to wellness.
wellsvillesun.com
Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company
AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Rochester Homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the Rochester Police Department’s Open Data Portal, 62 people have been killed so far this year in Rochester. That number includes the two people who were shot overnight. More than 50 percent of the cases have been closed. The majority of homicides have been gun related.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Purse Project seeks donations to help homeless women in Rochester
GATES, N.Y. — A Gates woman whose doors always seem to be open to those in need is doing something big this weekend. But she needs help. That’s why she’s collecting purses on Saturday. Home is something Cheryl Snead never takes for granted. “It just...
multihousingnews.com
Historic NY Factory to Get $64M Makeover
East House and MM Advisors will transform the 19th-century brick structure into affordable units. East House and MM Development Advisors are bringing a fully affordable community to Rochester, N.Y. The partnership started construction on Canal Commons located in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, which will revitalize a former manufacturing facility into 123 affordable and supportive units. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
WHEC TV-10
Joseph Avenue theatre receives $190,000 in grants and donations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Changes are coming to the Avenue Blackbox Theatre and the Joseph Avenue community. The theatre announced on Monday that it has received a combination of grants and donations totaling $190,000 dollars. The money will go towards improvements to the building, hiring new staff, and the development...
WHEC TV-10
RIT holds its annual Electric Car Show on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Electric car lovers met today at RIT for the annual electric car show. It was hosted by greater Rochester clean cities and New York state electric auto association in celebration of national drive electric week. Many of the EV’s available on the market were there for...
Rochester police searching for family of ‘well-liked’ homeless murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for family members of a man who was homeless when he was killed in the city Wednesday. Carlos Roman-Morales, 40, was fatally shot on Weaver Street September 21. Investigators said he was shot while walking down the street around 10:30 p.m. According to a police statement released […]
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Jefferson Ave. murder victim identified as retired Rochester Police Officer
Rochester police is unsure of the timeline connected to the shooting. It remains unclear whether Booker was shot prior to, or after the car crash.
rochesterregional.org
How Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Can Help with Healing
Treatment in a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber has a futuristic look to it. For some patients, it may be overwhelming at first glance. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a common and safe treatment for a variety of health conditions, ranging from chronic diabetic foot ulcers to burn injuries. Joseph Canzoneri, DPM,...
