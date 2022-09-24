Read full article on original website
CBS News
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner's John Callahan's office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
CBS News
Inmate found dead inside his cell Less than 24 hours after arrest at Lake County jail
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Lake County jail Friday evening. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a correctional officer discovered the inmate, a 51-year-old man of Barrington, laying in his bed around 8:34 p.m. in an unresponsive state.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Just after 2 p.m. police responded to a 911 call after two 29-year-old men were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. Both were in critical condition, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Chicago trauma center. Around 4:45 p.m. police confirmed that one of the victims had died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims' identities are still being witheld, police said Saturday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (630) 892-1000.
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
1 woman killed, 3 others critically injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead and three other people are critically injured following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash, in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Kia Forte. A 35-year-old female woman, who has since been identified as Whitley McMiller of South Holland, was riding in the Toyota and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department where she was pronounced dead. A 64-year-old woman was also transported to U of C in critical condition. A 69-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken to Northwestern Hospital also in critical condition, according to fire officials. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
3-year-old boy dies after allegedly being pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier last week
Josiah Brown, 3, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Authorities say Josiah was pushed into Lake Michigan on Sept. 19 by his aunt, Victoria Moreno.
Elgin Police offers explanation about man making threats with knife
Elgin Police are explaining why only a few residents were warned about a man outdoors threatening people with a knife. Elgin Police shut down a section of Willard Road on Wednesday, in response to the incident.
