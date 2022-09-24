AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Just after 2 p.m. police responded to a 911 call after two 29-year-old men were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. Both were in critical condition, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Chicago trauma center. Around 4:45 p.m. police confirmed that one of the victims had died and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The victims' identities are still being witheld, police said Saturday. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (630) 256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us. Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (630) 892-1000.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO