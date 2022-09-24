Read full article on original website
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Knocked around in two innings
Seabold allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday. Seabold's outing got off to an ominous start when Cedric Mullins opened the contest with a solo home run against him, and the rookie right-hander gave up four more runs in the second inning, though one was unearned. It was perhaps merciful, then, that a nearly two-hour rain delay interrupted the contest and resulted in Seabold's removal. With the poor outing, Seabold's ERA shot up to 11.29 on the season, and he's given up four or more earned runs in four of his five starts while completing five innings only once.
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Won't return in 2022
Lowe (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe has been sidelined with back inflammation since Sept. 12, and he received an injection Tuesday. The Rays hoped that he would be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll ultimately be held out down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Lowe's offseason program will be significantly impacted by his injury.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Nimmo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Nimmo returned to the lineup Friday against Oakland and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Mark Canha starts in center field and bats second.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Set to return Tuesday
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Suarez (finger) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Suarez was placed on the IL on Sept. 17 due to a small fracture in the tip of his...
White Sox's Tanner Banks: Sent down by White Sox
Banks was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. Banks spent just under a week in the major-league bullpen, and he allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings over three appearances. However, he'll head back to the minors after Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list Saturday.
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Activated and outrighted
The Brewers reinstated Davis (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and outrighted him to Triple-A Nashville. Though Milwaukee never officially announced the transaction, the veteran outfielder was apparently exposed to waivers upon being activated from the IL and will stay in the organization after going unclaimed. Before being placed on the IL on Aug. 27 with a right elbow effusion, Davis logged a .224/.344/.237 slash line over 91 plate appearances for Milwaukee on the season.
How Albert Pujols regained his old form to reach 700 home runs, and what it means for Cardinals in October
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols became the fourth member of MLB's 700-homer club on Friday night when he launched Nos. 699 and 700 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols can now be mentioned in the same breath as Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, and Babe Ruth, the most prolific sluggers in Major League Baseball history.
Mets' Tyler Naquin: On bench Saturday
Naquin isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Naquin is on the bench for a second consecutive game since left-hander Ken Waldichuk is starting for the Athletics. Darin Ruf will take over in right field and bat sixth.
Padres' Jose Azocar: Retreats to bench Saturday
Azocar isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Azocar is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Friday. He's recorded hits in each of his last eight games, but Trent Grisham will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Tracking toward brief IL stint
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Rodriguez (back) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Oct. 3, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Rodriguez was placed on the IL on Friday due to the lower-back strain, but he already appears to be making...
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Day-to-day with facial abrasion
Pena left Saturday's game against the Orioles with a facial abrasion and is considered day-to-day, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena appeared to land hard on his face after diving into home plate on an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning. While it would seem Pena avoided a serious injury, the Astros could always hold him out through Monday's team off day as a precaution with the division already wrapped up.
