Read full article on original website
Related
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
The original Nurse Ratched, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" star, Louise Fletcher, has died at 88
Louise Fletcher, the actress best known for her role as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Miloš Forman's film adaptation of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at the age of 88. In a statement made by her family, Fletcher died while staying in the...
Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge
Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
Pierce Brosnan on Being James Bond, Working with Robin Williams and Singing with Meryl Streep
Every generation has its own James Bond. For folks who came of age in the ‘90s and early aughts, Pierce Brosnan is more or less indistinguishable from 007. For GQ’s Iconic Characters series, Brosnan went deep on his biggest roles—none of which, of course, is more iconic than Bond.
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
‘True Detective’: John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw Among Season 4 Cast Of HBO Anthology Series
HBO is rounding out the cast for True Detective: Night Country. John Hawkes (Deadwood, Winter’s Bone), Christopher Eccleston (The Leftovers), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Finn Bennett (Domina) and Anna Lambe (Three Pines) are set as leads alongside Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in Season 4 of the crime anthology series. In True Detective: Night Country, from writer-director-showrunner Issa López, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they...
EW.com
How the looks in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling reveal the movie's sinister undertones
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Everything may seem gorgeous and perfect in Don't Worry Darling's fictional town of Victory, but there are certain things that were intentionally left off-kilter, according to the movie's visual team. To create the eerie, highly stylized world (inhabited by stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan), director Olivia Wilde worked closely with costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and production designer Katie Byron (C'mon C'mon).
EW.com
Alan Rickman's journal recounts decision to stay in Harry Potter movies despite desire to quit
Excerpts from Alan Rickman's journal offer an intimate glimpse into the late actor's life and career, including his decades-long role in the Harry Potter franchise. The diary entries, which span 25 years of Rickman's life, will be published as a book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, out Oct. 4. In excerpts published in The Guardian, Rickman shared entries about his desire to exit Harry Potter as the anguished wizard and professor Severus Snape in 2002, one month after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Comments / 0