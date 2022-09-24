Read full article on original website
khqa.com
ISP offers rapid deployment training to other agencies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. The training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. “Both...
khqa.com
City treating water to remove odor
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — Despite the odor some people may be experience from Quincy's tap water, it is safe to drink. The Quincy City Council on Monday got an update from City Engineer Jeff Conte on the water concerns after complaints about the city's tap water having an odor.
khqa.com
MSHP provides helpful tips through Childhood Safety Week
(KHQA) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of child safety during child passenger safety week. In 2021, 14 children under the age of eight were killed in traffic crashes and another 1,749 were injured. MSHP public information officer Justin Dunn says it is important to...
khqa.com
Move with the Mayor launches in October
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
khqa.com
Highway Patrol asks drivers and farmers to be alert during harvest season
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for farm machinery as the harvest season gets into full swing. According to the release, "Farmers across the state have started harvesting their crops and will be doing so for the next several weeks."
Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois. The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help […]
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
khqa.com
Boat captain charged in Illinois woman's parasailing death
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Authorities allege that Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and...
khqa.com
Tri-State Jeep Junkies enjoy a sweet treat
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Tri-State Jeep Junkies met today for some socializing and some sweet treats. The group of jeep enthusiasts met at Sweet Tweets on Broadway for one of their regular meet and greets. There are around 750 members in the group now with all different types of...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri log home destroyed by flames from vehicle fire
DURHAM, Mo. — A log home in northeast Missouri is a total loss after a vehicle fire caught the nearby structure on fire. The roaring blaze was reported around 9 a.m. Friday at 27804 Monterey Avenue, about two miles northeast of Durham in Lewis County. Acting Fire Chief Dylan...
khqa.com
Community helps bring awareness to foster care at Connect for a Cause walk
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Connect Child Family Solutions held their third annual one mile walk to help bring awareness to the foster care community. The walk featured an interactive track to give those who came out an opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of kids in foster care.
Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands of dollars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is celebrating a court victory that save the state a couple hundred thousand dollars now, and possibly millions down the road. It is a state law which gives elected officials a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. It is a small pay bump, but lawmakers often reject […]
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
See Inside Illinois Tiny Airbnb with Catfish, Deer & Butterflies
If you love catfish, deer and butterflies, you need to see a tiny Illinois Airbnb next to a gorgeous lake that has all of that and much more. I found this Tiny House on the Lake located near Carbondale, Illinois on Airbnb. This place might be tiny, but the wildlife interaction possibilities are massive as the pond is full of fish, plus there are deer and butterflies everywhere.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
khqa.com
Options for Women opens second location in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Options for women has opened its second location in Hannibal at 7A Northport plaza. The organization offers services and classes for soon-to-be-parents. Services include free ultra sounds, life planning, and a baby boutique. By taking classes at the facility, women can earn baby bucks that...
See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof
If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
One officer’s hunch solves two cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
