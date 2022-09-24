ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

khqa.com

ISP offers rapid deployment training to other agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. The training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. “Both...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

City treating water to remove odor

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — Despite the odor some people may be experience from Quincy's tap water, it is safe to drink. The Quincy City Council on Monday got an update from City Engineer Jeff Conte on the water concerns after complaints about the city's tap water having an odor.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

MSHP provides helpful tips through Childhood Safety Week

(KHQA) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of child safety during child passenger safety week. In 2021, 14 children under the age of eight were killed in traffic crashes and another 1,749 were injured. MSHP public information officer Justin Dunn says it is important to...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Move with the Mayor launches in October

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup wants you to join his mission to get physically active. Mayor Troup is launching his first Move with the Mayor event on Saturday, October 1, and the public is invited to join him. Troup will walk laps with citizens during the...
QUINCY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois. The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help […]
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
GENESEO, IL
khqa.com

Boat captain charged in Illinois woman's parasailing death

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Authorities allege that Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, cut the line holding Supraja Alaparthi and...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Tri-State Jeep Junkies enjoy a sweet treat

QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Tri-State Jeep Junkies met today for some socializing and some sweet treats. The group of jeep enthusiasts met at Sweet Tweets on Broadway for one of their regular meet and greets. There are around 750 members in the group now with all different types of...
QUINCY, IL
97ZOK

See Inside Illinois Tiny Airbnb with Catfish, Deer & Butterflies

If you love catfish, deer and butterflies, you need to see a tiny Illinois Airbnb next to a gorgeous lake that has all of that and much more. I found this Tiny House on the Lake located near Carbondale, Illinois on Airbnb. This place might be tiny, but the wildlife interaction possibilities are massive as the pond is full of fish, plus there are deer and butterflies everywhere.
CARBONDALE, IL
suntimesnews.com

Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Options for Women opens second location in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Options for women has opened its second location in Hannibal at 7A Northport plaza. The organization offers services and classes for soon-to-be-parents. Services include free ultra sounds, life planning, and a baby boutique. By taking classes at the facility, women can earn baby bucks that...
HANNIBAL, MO
1440 WROK

See the Wild Illinois Home with a Tennis Court and a Grass Roof

If you've ever thought "wow, it would be great to have a yard over my head", I've found the Illinois home for you. It has a roof of grass and also a sweet tennis court, too. This is 629 Sable Drive in Centralia, Illinois. I saw this featured on Zillow and made famous thanks to a new video on TikTok. The home looks nice. It's the roof that is the real attention-getter though.
CENTRALIA, IL
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE

