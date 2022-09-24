ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

In San Bernardino mountains, residents hit by devastating mudslide fear more to come

For months, Oak Glen resident Meg Grant emailed pleas to local officials: Residents needed help preparing for the next rainstorm. In December, rainstorms brought mud, tree limbs and debris into their yards, Grant told San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe. Residents knew the risks of living in the mountains, Grant said, but the 2020 fire left them vulnerable to mudflow raging down Birch Creek, which runs through many of their properties.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
Fire in San Bernardino County Reduced to 27 Acres

A fire that was burning roughly 50 acres in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon has been contained down to 27 acres. The fire, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, is burning near Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Highway 330 was shut down to...
Child hospitalized after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital

One child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a car crashed into the side of Garden Grove Hospital. The crash occurred a little before 4 p.m. at the medical center located on Garden Grove Boulevard. According to police, the man behind the wheel was taking his wife to an appointment at...
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown

Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Woman killed after fatal car crash in Santa Ana

A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said. It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
20 Best Restaurants in San Bernardino, CA

From American fare to Mexican cuisine, the restaurants in San Bernardino offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, these are the best places to eat in the city. 1. Gazzolo’s Sausage Co Restaurant and Deli. $ | (909) 886-3213 |...
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
