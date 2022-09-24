Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
In San Bernardino mountains, residents hit by devastating mudslide fear more to come
For months, Oak Glen resident Meg Grant emailed pleas to local officials: Residents needed help preparing for the next rainstorm. In December, rainstorms brought mud, tree limbs and debris into their yards, Grant told San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe. Residents knew the risks of living in the mountains, Grant said, but the 2020 fire left them vulnerable to mudflow raging down Birch Creek, which runs through many of their properties.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
NBC Los Angeles
Fire in San Bernardino County Reduced to 27 Acres
A fire that was burning roughly 50 acres in San Bernardino County Friday afternoon has been contained down to 27 acres. The fire, dubbed the Manzanita Fire, is burning near Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Highway 330 was shut down to...
nypressnews.com
How an ‘ancient landslide’ keeps threatening a railroad, homes in San Clemente
When heavy rains and high surf from Tropical Storm Kay battered much of Southern California’s seaboard this month, the ground shifted — ever so slightly — under the railroad along San Clemente’s coast. It wasn’t the first time. The movement in the railway’s foundation caused...
nypressnews.com
Child hospitalized after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital
One child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a car crashed into the side of Garden Grove Hospital. The crash occurred a little before 4 p.m. at the medical center located on Garden Grove Boulevard. According to police, the man behind the wheel was taking his wife to an appointment at...
nypressnews.com
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized after being hit by car
A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Saturday night after he shot a knife-wielding man who had used his vehicle to hit the deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The shooting occurred at 7:15 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Foothill...
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
nypressnews.com
Woman killed after fatal car crash in Santa Ana
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.
nypressnews.com
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said. It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
nypressnews.com
Man slammed by school employee after running onto O.C. high school football field with ‘vulgar’ flag
One of the biggest hits of the Anaheim Katella versus La Palma Kennedy high school football game happened off the field Friday night when a school employee slammed a 20-year-old man who ran onto the field with a “vulgar” flag at Glover Stadium in Anaheim. The incident, which...
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in San Bernardino, CA
From American fare to Mexican cuisine, the restaurants in San Bernardino offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, these are the best places to eat in the city. 1. Gazzolo’s Sausage Co Restaurant and Deli. $ | (909) 886-3213 |...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
