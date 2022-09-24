ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Citing burglary surge, Malliotakis holds event to reverse bail law

BAY RIDGE — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) joined a group of Brooklyn small business owners, law enforcement, and concerned members of the community in calling on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to reverse the state’s bail reform law that’s releasing dangerous career criminals back onto New York City streets. Malliotakis’ press conference comes during a recent uptick in burglaries across the city, including six in Bay Ridge where burglars ran off with $28,000 in stolen cash.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams discusses how NYC changed over the decades

Mayor Eric Adams continues celebrating NY1’s 30th anniversary and some of the most noteworthy events over the years. Adams discusses the transition from being a police officer in New York City to the mayor and race relations. He also discuses the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and explains if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Gothamist

At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period

Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Soup Kitchen#Politics State
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

"The Point with Marcia Kramer:" Crime and congestion pricing in N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- Crime and congestion pricing are the two big "Cs" of the New York governor's race. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer discusses both with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.She also hears from subway riders about how they feel riding the rails, and brings their questions to the transit boss. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Brooklyn district attorney on state of bail reformBrooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez was an early proponent of liberalizing bail laws and giving people caught on the wrong side of the law a chance to turn their lives around. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss how it's going and what comes next.MTA chair on future of congestion pricingMTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber has to convince skeptical residents in the Tri-State Area that congestion pricing is good for them. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer with an update on the plan's timeline.Your pointSubway riders sound off about the MTA and how they feel riding the rails.Exclamation pointKramer asks Lieber to answer questions right from riders.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy