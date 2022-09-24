Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Citing burglary surge, Malliotakis holds event to reverse bail law
BAY RIDGE — On Monday, U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) joined a group of Brooklyn small business owners, law enforcement, and concerned members of the community in calling on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to reverse the state’s bail reform law that’s releasing dangerous career criminals back onto New York City streets. Malliotakis’ press conference comes during a recent uptick in burglaries across the city, including six in Bay Ridge where burglars ran off with $28,000 in stolen cash.
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
cityandstateny.com
What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?
It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams discusses how NYC changed over the decades
Mayor Eric Adams continues celebrating NY1’s 30th anniversary and some of the most noteworthy events over the years. Adams discusses the transition from being a police officer in New York City to the mayor and race relations. He also discuses the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy and explains if...
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
Lawmakers call for investigation into Hochul administration for buying COVID tests at raised prices
Rep. Kevin Byrne (Mahopac) and Mike Lawler (Pearl River) say Hochul's administration awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts to Digital Gadgets -- a big campaign donor. They added the state bought tests from the company at $12.25 per test when most tests were selling at about $5 a kit.
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
New York state begins cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
The state Department of Labor detected $11 million in insurance fraud in August alone. This fraud mostly consisted of people working while collecting disability.
fox5ny.com
Reported rapes rise in NYC
Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
"The Point with Marcia Kramer:" Crime and congestion pricing in N.Y. governor's race
NEW YORK -- Crime and congestion pricing are the two big "Cs" of the New York governor's race. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer discusses both with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.She also hears from subway riders about how they feel riding the rails, and brings their questions to the transit boss. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Brooklyn district attorney on state of bail reformBrooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez was an early proponent of liberalizing bail laws and giving people caught on the wrong side of the law a chance to turn their lives around. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss how it's going and what comes next.MTA chair on future of congestion pricingMTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber has to convince skeptical residents in the Tri-State Area that congestion pricing is good for them. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer with an update on the plan's timeline.Your pointSubway riders sound off about the MTA and how they feel riding the rails.Exclamation pointKramer asks Lieber to answer questions right from riders.
Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio dies at age 85
Jim Florio, the former democratic governor of New Jersey, has died at age 85.
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
‘It’s a team effort’ – Yonkers Fire Department swears in 2 captains, 3 lieutenants
Five Yonkers Fire Department members have been promoted to new positions in their careers.
