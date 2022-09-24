NEW YORK -- Crime and congestion pricing are the two big "Cs" of the New York governor's race. CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer discusses both with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber.She also hears from subway riders about how they feel riding the rails, and brings their questions to the transit boss. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Brooklyn district attorney on state of bail reformBrooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez was an early proponent of liberalizing bail laws and giving people caught on the wrong side of the law a chance to turn their lives around. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss how it's going and what comes next.MTA chair on future of congestion pricingMTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber has to convince skeptical residents in the Tri-State Area that congestion pricing is good for them. He joins CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer with an update on the plan's timeline.Your pointSubway riders sound off about the MTA and how they feel riding the rails.Exclamation pointKramer asks Lieber to answer questions right from riders.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO