Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photo of suspect who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday. At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side

CHCIAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened Sept. 3 on the 1700 block of West 47th Street and another happened at the same location on Sept. 21. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man approached the girl in an alley around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street and grabbed her by the arm before she was able to break free and escape, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded

CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Among 12 Shot, 4 Killed in Shootings Across Chicago Since Friday evening

CHICAGO, IL

