Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
nypressnews.com
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop is 'no longer a member of the department' days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park "is no longer a member of the department," a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, "was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photo of suspect who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday. At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.
Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side
CHCIAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened Sept. 3 on the 1700 block of West 47th Street and another happened at the same location on Sept. 21. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 18-year-old during domestic incident
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old over the weekend. Zack Park, 34, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Park allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old Saturday in the 5600 block of St. Louis during a domestic related incident.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot by Chicago police after breaking into CPD facility through fire escape
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old Waukegan man was shot by police Monday after using a fire escape to gain entry to a Chicago police facility in Homan Square, then grabbing at least twos gun he found and aiming them at officers, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting...
Navy Pier drowning: Charges could be upgraded after boy dies after allegedly being pushed into lake
Prosecutors said the child's aunt's charges could be upgraded following his death.
fox32chicago.com
Three people jump out of car and open fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park, leaving two wounded
CHICAGO - Three people jumped out of a car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday and opened fire, wounding two people before taking off. Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Homan near Ohio Street around 10:50 a.m. The three shooters jumped out of a dark-color SUV and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man climbs five stories of Chicago police facility and is shot by officers in SWAT training after grabbing two guns
CHICAGO — A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the...
fox32chicago.com
Man standing in front of home in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood gets shot
CHICAGO - A man was shot on Sunday in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. Chicago police said that victim, 25, was standing near the front of a residence around 3:30 p.m. Someone shot him in the arm and hip. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in...
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man approached the girl in an alley around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street and grabbed her by the arm before she was able to break free and escape, according to a CPD community alert.
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men killed, both found shot in head in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - Two men died after being found with gunshot wounds to their heads Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side. Around 4:05 a.m., police say a 30-year-old man was discovered unresponsive in front of a home in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue. Inside the home, a 31-year-old man...
fox32chicago.com
High school on Chicago's Southwest Side in the running for big money prize
CHICAGO - Curie Metropolitan High School on Chicago's Southwest Side is in the running for a big prize to help revitalize their theater. The school is a finalist for a $50,000 award in the "World's Best High School" contest. Curie has made the top 10 short list under the ‘Supporting...
2 Teens Among 12 Shot, 4 Killed in Shootings Across Chicago Since Friday evening
Four people were killed in under three hours early Saturday, and two teens were among at least eight others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
Comments / 0