numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
Diamondbacks pull plug on Madison Bumgarner’s season
The Diamondbacks brought an early end to left-hander Madison Bumgarner’s year, pulling the plug on what has been a brutal season to instead create opportunities for some of their young pitchers to continue making starts. Manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner’s performance on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium — in which...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 164 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .248 battin gaverage with a .642...
FOX Sports
Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria not in Giants' Saturday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is being replaced at third base by Jason Vosler versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 283 plate appearances this season, Longoria has a .241 batting average with a .749 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett sitting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett is being replaced in left field by Corbin Carroll versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 71 plate appearances this season, Garrett has a .317 batting average with a .972...
Rangers Affiliate on Verge of Championship
The Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate has a 1-0 lead in the Texas League Championship Series, which continues on Tuesday.
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' starter Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pre-game standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver, but lost the most as he was scheduled to start for the Seattle Mariners on the road.
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks showing that return to contention might not be far off
One of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ emerging young outfielders plays with enough intensity that it causes sartorial issues. Rookie Jake McCarthy slides so often and so aggressively that he regularly tears his knickers. All of his practice pants are stitched up at the knee and buttocks, and even his game pairs frequently feature sown-up spots.
NBC Sports
What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
