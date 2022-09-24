ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks showing that return to contention might not be far off

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ emerging young outfielders plays with enough intensity that it causes sartorial issues. Rookie Jake McCarthy slides so often and so aggressively that he regularly tears his knickers. All of his practice pants are stitched up at the knee and buttocks, and even his game pairs frequently feature sown-up spots.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

What we learned as late rally propels Giants to series win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants long ago lost touch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and earlier this month the San Diego Padres opened up a big gap on the reigning NL West champion. As disappointing as that was, there was another possibility that would have been nearly as hard to swallow.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

