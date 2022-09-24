Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
History: Pygmy Humans on DisplayDr. Mozelle MartinBronx, NY
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
Michael Toglia not in Rockies' lineup on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Toglia is being replaced at first base by C.J. Cron versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 88 plate appearances this season, Toglia has a .220 batting average with a .700 OPS, 2 home...
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Sam Huff behind the plate for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will catch on Saturday evening after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather in Texas. numberFire's models project Huff to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Anthony Rizzo operating first base for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Rizzo will man first base after Marwin Gonzalez was rested at home against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Rizzo to score 13.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
Gilberto Celestino in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Celestino is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Celestino for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2 FanDuel points.
Dylan Moore in Mariners' Saturday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Moore is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Moore for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Brendan Donovan sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is being replaced at second base by Tommy Edman versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 431 plate appearances this season, Donovan has a .280 batting average with a...
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
Yankees starting Kyle Higashioka behind the plate on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will catch in New York after Jose Trevino received a break versus Bostons' righty Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Higashioka to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
