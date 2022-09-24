Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family.

Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was a captain on the football team.

“Eitan suffered a medical emergency while doing what he loved, playing on the athletic fields at his high school,” officials from his middle school, The Epstein School, said in a letter to parents.

According to a family-placed obituary, he loved music and traveling and rooted for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans.

“Throughout his too-short life, Eitan never stopped challenging himself and, in doing so, motivating those around him,” family members said. “Eitan’s superpower was being able to make everyone around him better.”

Eitan is survived by his parents and brother. Graveside services were held on Friday at Arlington Memorial Park.

