Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Hikes with Holden: The Trail with a Big Imprint
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Located about an hour west of Grants Pass is Babyfoot Lake, but I promise you, it'll leave a big imprint after you visit. The drive to the trailhead is half the fun, you start on Redwood Highway turn at Eight-Dollar Mountain and eventually find yourself driving through a narrow bridge that leads to miles of (you guessed it) windy forest service roads.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 9/26 – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass, Officers Investigate Shooting in Downtown Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Animal Abuse/Neglect Search Warrant – 13 Malnourished Dogs Rescued From Boarding Business In Grants Pass. Josephine County Animal Control Officers received a...
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
KDRV
"Heart of the Rogue" more than a location next month
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A new fall festival is launching next month to spotlight the "Heart of the Rogue" in Medford. Today the City of Medford's tourism marketing organization Travel Medford announced the the inaugural Heart of the Rogue™ Festival October 14-15, a Friday and Saturday, at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Medford, Ore., Police Launch New Drone Response Team
(TNS) — A new team of certified drone operators will give Medford police eyes in the sky, helping them with everything from crime scene reconstruction to tracking suspects on the run. Medford's new Drone Response Team is composed of three officers who have obtained the required Federal Aviation Administration...
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police seize over 2 tons of illegal marijuana, 13 guns in Jackson County bust
PROSPECT, Ore. — Oregon State Police seized more than 4,000 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching two Jackson County properties last Thursday. The agency’s Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team worked with other law enforcement to serve the two search warrants at a warehouse and a separate property in Prospect, Oregon.
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
KDRV
Hazardous materials drop-off day left explosives to manage in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- A hazardous material drop-off day in Grants Pass left some potentially very hazardous material today: an explosive hazard. Grants Pass Fire/Rescue (GPFR) says a pound container of toxic material dropped off at Southern Oregon Sanitation turned out to be "an explosive hazard." It says the drop-off...
KTVZ
OSP: SW Oregon drug raids turn up 2 tons of illegal marijuana, cash, guns; one arrest made
PROSPECT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pair of drug raids in the Jackson County town of Prospect late last week turned up more than two tons of illegally grown marijuana, $17,000 in cash and more than a dozen guns and led to one arrest, Oregon State Police said Monday. OSP’s...
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Friday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 11:30 p.m. 32-year old Dallas Blake allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle near the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue. Blake suffered a severe laceration to his head, but a passenger was uninjured. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and reportedly refused a consent blood draw so a warrant was applied for and granted.
KTVL
One injured in downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD — One individual has been flown to a Portland-area hospital following a shooting in a downtown Medford parking lot. A citizen who saw the shooting loaded the victim into his car and took the victim to the hospital. The Medford Police department said following an investigation, they believe...
KDRV
Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
CBS News
13 malnourished dogs rescued from boarding business in Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Oregon -- Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth Street and...
KDRV
Grants Pass police looking for missing and endangered juvenile
11am UPDATE: Grants Pass PD has confirmed to Newswatch 12 that the child has been found safe. GRANTS PASS, Ore. - The Grants Pass police department is actively looking for and asking the publics help finding a missing and endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10 pm on Thursday when he snuck out of his home. Malykai is approximately 5'9" and 140 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and white sweater and black sweatpants. It is believed Malykai is on foot with a juvenile female in the Grants Pass area. Malykai is considered endangered because of his age.
Comments / 0