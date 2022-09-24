ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?

New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Michael Toglia not in Rockies' lineup on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Toglia is being replaced at first base by C.J. Cron versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 88 plate appearances this season, Toglia has a .220 batting average with a .700 OPS, 2 home...
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
numberfire.com

Sam Huff behind the plate for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will catch on Saturday evening after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather in Texas. numberFire's models project Huff to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com

Anthony Rizzo operating first base for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Rizzo will man first base after Marwin Gonzalez was rested at home against right-hander Nick Pivetta. numberFire's models project Rizzo to score 13.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
