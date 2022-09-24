Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Katie's Community Garden Hosts Grand Opening
Katie's Community Garden at the Bridge Church hosted its grand opening on Monday. The garden is a collaborative effort between FARMily, the Katie Grace Foundation, Bridge Church, and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Light breakfast and refreshments were served as the community was invited to walk and...
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Seeks 100 Volunteers for Fall Planting Event
Saturday, October 1st, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a fall Plantemonium event at the Rosewood Nature Study Area. Over 300 native plants will be planted throughout the 212-acre property and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is looking for 100 volunteers to help with the planting. This event is generously being...
2news.com
City of Reno celebrates National Service Dog Month with 'Dine with a Service Dog'
In celebration of National Service Dog Month, the City of Reno invited the community to Dine with a Service Dog on Monday, September 26 from 5-8 p.m. The Reno Police Department (RPD) facility dog, Winter, and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, were joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.
2news.com
Mental Health Awareness Event and Walk in Carson City
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City teamed up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk that took place on Saturday, at McFadden Plaza in Carson City. During the event, participants learned about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Pain Awareness Month: Managing chronic pain
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year and aims to make the public aware of how prevalent general pain is and educate them on how to deal with pain. Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the devastating consequences on function, quality...
2news.com
Sierra Nevada VA hosts event to assist over 300 homeless Veterans
On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans who are in need health care, clothing and food. Severallocal organizations participate each year!. Each group has a booth set up to distribute items homeless...
2news.com
Local woman awaiting life-saving lung transplant will be recognized during Reno Aces Game
Diagnosed with a rare lung disease in 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings is awaiting a life-saving lung transplant. She is one of the more than 600 Nevadans and 100,000 people in the U.S. on the national transplant waiting list. Jennings will be honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for...
lawnandlandscape.com
Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center
Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter
The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
2news.com
Reno ranks 12th in short-term particle pollution, University professor studying impacts
The Reno area is ranked 12th worst for short-term particle pollution. The area was ranked 95 most polluted for year-round particle pollution worse than the ranking of 151 in 2021. Just a couple weeks ago, we saw the mosquito fire bring unhealthy and hazardous air quality levels to our region.
mynews4.com
Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
Country-themed restaurant Cracker Barrel breaks ground on west Reno location
Country-style restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has broken ground on its long-awaited Reno location. The restaurant at 935 West Fifth St. is slated to open sometime next spring. The 10,000-square-foot building will accommodate over 160 guests, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally
Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
2news.com
1st Annual Oktoberfest at Schussboom Brewing Company
South Reno got a true Oktoberfest experience at Schussboom Brewing Company on Saturday. Schussboom served up a total of six traditional German style beers including a Northern German Pilsner, Bavarian Pilsner, Fest Bier, Alt Bier, Hefeweizen, and a Kolsch. Schussboom Chefs created a delectable selection of traditional German foods like...
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Mountain Modern Home with A Fabulous Outdoor Back Patio Seeks $3.1 Million in Truckee
The Home in Truckee, a gorgeous retreat in the desirable Grays Crossing neighborhood surrounded by endless windows of light offering true touches of mountain elements is now available for sale. This home located at 11520 Ghirard Rd, Truckee, California offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheri Fobare (Phone: 530-414-1528) & Janie Sharp (Phone: 530-412-1400) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Truckee.
2news.com
15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup
Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is eight years old, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). The goal of this month is to help raise funds for research and treatment. Getting a cancer diagnosis is...
2news.com
Local Teen Wins First Place In E-Kart Championship
A 14-year-old from Reno took first place in the American E-Kart Championship in Florida. 14-year-old Austin Partelow currently ranks second place in a national indoor go-kart race in Florida.
WCSD needs a new school board
This opinion column was submitted by Chris McAvoy of Battle Born Moms for Education. Re: "We need WCSD trustees who are education advocates, not obstructionists," Sept. 16: Sarah Mahler's opinion piece included inaccuracies and was seemingly created to smear Trustee Jeffrey Church and challenging candidates running for school board. ...
nnbw.com
Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August
The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
Comments / 0