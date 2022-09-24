ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Katie's Community Garden Hosts Grand Opening

Katie's Community Garden at the Bridge Church hosted its grand opening on Monday. The garden is a collaborative effort between FARMily, the Katie Grace Foundation, Bridge Church, and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Light breakfast and refreshments were served as the community was invited to walk and...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation Seeks 100 Volunteers for Fall Planting Event

Saturday, October 1st, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is hosting a fall Plantemonium event at the Rosewood Nature Study Area. Over 300 native plants will be planted throughout the 212-acre property and Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation is looking for 100 volunteers to help with the planting. This event is generously being...
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno celebrates National Service Dog Month with 'Dine with a Service Dog'

In celebration of National Service Dog Month, the City of Reno invited the community to Dine with a Service Dog on Monday, September 26 from 5-8 p.m. The Reno Police Department (RPD) facility dog, Winter, and her handler, Lieutenant Michael Browett, were joined by other Canine Companion service dogs and their handlers.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Mental Health Awareness Event and Walk in Carson City

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month this September, Partnership Carson City teamed up with the Suicide Prevention Network and Partnership Douglas County for a prevention starts here Mental Wellness Awareness Event and Walk that took place on Saturday, at McFadden Plaza in Carson City. During the event, participants learned about...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pain Awareness Month: Managing chronic pain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Pain Awareness Month is observed in September every year and aims to make the public aware of how prevalent general pain is and educate them on how to deal with pain. Dr. Ali Nairizi stopped by Morning Break to talk about the devastating consequences on function, quality...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sierra Nevada VA hosts event to assist over 300 homeless Veterans

On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans who are in need health care, clothing and food. Severallocal organizations participate each year!. Each group has a booth set up to distribute items homeless...
RENO, NV
lawnandlandscape.com

Bobcat Company opens new aftermarket parts distribution center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outpatient#Substance Abuse#Medical Services#General Health#Iop#Php Services
2news.com

Preparing Homeless Veterans For Winter

The VA is making sure our homeless Veterans are prepared when the cold weather hits. On Friday, the VA Serra NV Health Care for Homeless Veterans held an event at the Reno Elks Club to help over 300 homeless Veterans.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man's house left unlivable after unlicensed contractor gets $30K for construction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is out $30,000 after he says the man he hired to do construction in his home didn't finish the job — leaving his house unlivable. In March, Mark Doshier hired Above and Beyond LLC and Arthur McNeely. Doshier said he wanted cabinets hung in the kitchen, new tile flooring through his mobile home, a complete redo of the bathroom, as well as some lighting, ceilings and other improvements in two other rooms.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
2news.com

2022 Street Vibrations Fall Rally

Street Vibrations Fall Rally, the official start to the riding season, roared into downtown Reno, for a week-end of all things motorcycle and non-stop FREE entertainment for the whole family. Street Vibrations Fall Rally is a four-day party that is free to the public. Most Street Vibrations Fall Rally event...
RENO, NV
2news.com

1st Annual Oktoberfest at Schussboom Brewing Company

South Reno got a true Oktoberfest experience at Schussboom Brewing Company on Saturday. Schussboom served up a total of six traditional German style beers including a Northern German Pilsner, Bavarian Pilsner, Fest Bier, Alt Bier, Hefeweizen, and a Kolsch. Schussboom Chefs created a delectable selection of traditional German foods like...
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Mountain Modern Home with A Fabulous Outdoor Back Patio Seeks $3.1 Million in Truckee

The Home in Truckee, a gorgeous retreat in the desirable Grays Crossing neighborhood surrounded by endless windows of light offering true touches of mountain elements is now available for sale. This home located at 11520 Ghirard Rd, Truckee, California offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheri Fobare (Phone: 530-414-1528) & Janie Sharp (Phone: 530-412-1400) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Truckee.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

15 Tons of Trash Removed During Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Annual Cleanup

Saturday morning over 580 volunteers participated in Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Truckee River Cleanup. Volunteers removed 15 tons of trash and hazardous waste from 21 different sites along the Truckee River, including Bicentennial Park and West Street Plaza in Reno. Included in the trash removed was one shopping cart,...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno family shares child’s cancer journey to raise more awareness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is eight years old, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). The goal of this month is to help raise funds for research and treatment. Getting a cancer diagnosis is...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

WCSD needs a new school board

This opinion column was submitted by Chris McAvoy of Battle Born Moms for Education.  Re: "We need WCSD trustees who are education advocates, not obstructionists," Sept. 16: Sarah Mahler's opinion piece included inaccuracies and was seemingly created to smear Trustee Jeffrey Church and challenging candidates running for school board. ...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
nnbw.com

Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy