Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

Heat Wave Returns

Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California

A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

In San Bernardino mountains, residents hit by devastating mudslide fear more to come

For months, Oak Glen resident Meg Grant emailed pleas to local officials: Residents needed help preparing for the next rainstorm. In December, rainstorms brought mud, tree limbs and debris into their yards, Grant told San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe. Residents knew the risks of living in the mountains, Grant said, but the 2020 fire left them vulnerable to mudflow raging down Birch Creek, which runs through many of their properties.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system

Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
HeySoCal

Half of 91 freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
CORONA, CA
zachnews.net

Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
BONSALL, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Active Incident in North LA Quinta, Suspect Barricaded in Home

Several deputies and law enforcement officers are on the scene of an active incident in North La Quinta. First responders were called to a medical aid in the 78000 block of Harland Drive around 7:45 p.m. according to CalFire. When our crews arrived to the scene there were multiple Riverside...
LA QUINTA, CA
KTLA.com

Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list

California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
OAK GLEN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25

A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

Barricades Go Up at Covington Park

A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway

Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
BLOOMINGTON, CA

