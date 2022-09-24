Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Heat Wave Returns
Summer may have ended, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with the heat. Forecasters say temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend, leading to excessive heat watches that will be in effect for most of the Southland early next week. According to the National Weather Service,...
KTLA.com
Forecast calls for more extreme heat in Southern California
A significant warming trend is settling over the Southland as a high-pressure system expands into the southwestern states, bringing a considerable risk for heat-related illnesses the National Weather Service reports. Friday, temperatures are expected to increase in most areas of Southern California with just a light offshore wind blowing and...
nypressnews.com
In San Bernardino mountains, residents hit by devastating mudslide fear more to come
For months, Oak Glen resident Meg Grant emailed pleas to local officials: Residents needed help preparing for the next rainstorm. In December, rainstorms brought mud, tree limbs and debris into their yards, Grant told San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe. Residents knew the risks of living in the mountains, Grant said, but the 2020 fire left them vulnerable to mudflow raging down Birch Creek, which runs through many of their properties.
KESQ
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 26 at 3:30AM PDT until September 28 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system
Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
Half of 91 freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
zachnews.net
Big River, CA: Man from Bonsall, California pronounced deceased after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Big River, California: A man from Bonsall, California was pronounced deceased on Monday, September 26th, 2022 after being found with his boat on rock formation along the Colorado River near Big Bend R.V. Resort. According to the San...
MISSING: Savannah Graziano, 15
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Southern California teen following a domestic violence incident that left one woman dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Calif. is enjoying ‘good COVID weather' but winter may bring unpleasant surprises
LOS ANGELES — California is entering the fall with coronavirus in retreat. Cases have fallen significantly from the height of the omicron wave this spring and summer, and that has allowed government officials to ease both mask rules and recommendations. But health experts are warning these conditions could change...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Active Incident in North LA Quinta, Suspect Barricaded in Home
Several deputies and law enforcement officers are on the scene of an active incident in North La Quinta. First responders were called to a medical aid in the 78000 block of Harland Drive around 7:45 p.m. according to CalFire. When our crews arrived to the scene there were multiple Riverside...
KTLA.com
Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list
California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
Southern California gas prices are skyrocketing again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, increasing 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25
A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
z1077fm.com
Barricades Go Up at Covington Park
A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Comments / 0